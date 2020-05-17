Mexico City.- The user who reported the rapper’s songs Johnny Escutia for inciting hatred and violence against women, was allegedly threatened with death by followers of the artist.

After that platform users Spotify asked that the songs of the singer Jhonny Escutia in which he made violent comments towards the vlogger be downloaded from his service Yuya, the streaming service has finally decided to download these songs from its platform.

Ana Luz, the user of Twitter who was the first to report the rapper’s Spotify account, she reported on her social networks that she is also receiving death threats.

The victim assured that she is afraid and did not know if she should publish the threats that you have received in recent days.

I did not know whether to do this but I am afraid. They are threatening me with death and I want it to be public that if something happens to me, this person is investigated, ”Ana mentioned.

I hold this person responsible for anything that happens to me or my family. I will no longer publish the other information that has come to me from what you have investigated because they are strong things and I am terrified. Yuya has already contacted me and is already taking precautions too – Ana Luz (@analuzsaso)

Likewise, he shared a capture where you can read that his days “are numbered”, he also shares the photo of some bullets that are above the note.

Likewise, he shared a capture where you can read that his days "are numbered", he also shares the photo of some bullets that are above the note.

After this, feminist groups like ‘The Witches of the Sea’ They showed their support, and mentioned that they spoke out against any violent act against Ana Luz.

We urge the authorities to take care of our sister and to investigate Johnny Escutia, “the statement said.

