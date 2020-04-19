American Brittany Kaiser, 34, has already had some reason to regret Donald Trump’s election to the U.S. presidency. The biggest one? Trump’s stance in the face of the coronavirus crisis. But her regret is not just for those who ‘voted wrong’. He is the one who played an important role in bringing Trump to the White House. The Texan was one of the main names behind Cambridge Analytica (CA), a political marketing firm that served the Republican campaign and caused the biggest crisis in Facebook’s history.

In March 2018, a report from The Observer revealed that the company stole data from 87 million people on the social network to influence election results in the country. While the case was on fire, Brittany, who also worked on Barack Obama’s campaigns, became a whistleblower and started to collaborate with British and American authorities. The story is in the book Manipulados, released at the end of last year. With the authority of those who saw how the insides of the data industry work, it hardly uses the services of giants like Amazon, Facebook and Google. Furthermore: in an interview with state, she suggests that people should be paid for the data they provide to companies.

In the conversation, she also spoke about CA’s performance in the country – according to documents revealed by Brittany, the company negotiated with a presidential candidate in the 2018 elections. The name was not revealed, but she says she would not be surprised if this politician had been Jair Bolsonaro.

Upon seeing Trump’s stance in the face of the coronavirus crisis, Mrs. do you regret having helped him get elected?

For sure. It violates data and has a relaxed relationship with the truth. This started in the campaign, when misinformation was used to end voting intentions and increase distrust with the government. Since taking office, Trump and his administration have turned digital information into weapons. But today we are in a medical crisis, something that you cannot lie about. You can’t run away and make a virus seem irrelevant. You can’t ignore the fact that people are dying – nor the fact that Trump said the virus ‘wouldn’t even make it to the U.S.’.

In the book, Mrs. account like Facebook, Twitter and Google lent employees to the Trump campaign. The same was offered for the Hillary Clinton campaign, but Democrats rejected it. Did these platforms contribute to electing Trump?

Yes. The ad micro targeting tactics offered by these companies can guarantee a political campaign success if used since the beginning of a campaign. For Alexander Nix (president of CA), it is possible to win if you start using data six months before the election. If it starts between nine months and a year, the chance is very good. With two years, victory is practically guaranteed. It is something to consider in re-election campaigns. Trump’s team has had the same data and employees since 2016.

What has changed in 2016, in your view? The use of WhatsApp, for example?

WhatsApp was less secure. Cryptography was weakened, which led to the departure of the founders. They opposed Mark Zuckerberg. Today, more data is collected there to generate advertisements on Facebook. In addition, WhatsApp was designed for forwarding messages, which makes it easy to go viral – or misinformation, if that’s the interest. It is a great tragedy for ordinary people: it is a tool that can be abused in campaigns because there is no way to publicly monitor what circulates within it. It is the type of viral campaign that caused genocide in Myanmar. It’s an extreme case, but even at the center of the spectrum, WhatsApp can have a negative impact because no one can look publicly at where certain information came from.

There is a conservative global wave, which seems to be driven by the internet. Why does the far right seem to be able to use data better than its opponents?

It is not that they are better. They are willing to do that. In the Trump campaign, data was used to find out who supported Hillary and would never vote for him. These people were bombarded with disinformation about the candidate, so that they would not feel like going to vote. It was sexist, racist content, often with slander and accusations that proved to be false. At that time, it was very easy to create micro segmentations of different parts of the population and hide these tactics. It is dangerous.

Since 2016, Facebook has taken several steps to change. How do you see the company today?

They were negligent from the start, creating a program that allowed more than 40,000 companies to access data about their users – and not just those who consented to it. If you were on Facebook before April 2015, your privacy cannot be restored. Your information is still in thousands of databases around the world. Since then, it has only gotten worse. Facebook has taken steps to alert when advertising is political, but this is not obvious in all cases. The content of political ads is not moderate, they do not have to respect laws – for the sake of freedom of expression. And there are recently created features that have made it harder to identify when someone becomes the target of a campaign.

Is there a Cambridge Analytica 2020? Which companies scare you?

Unfortunately, there is no longer just one CA. There are hundreds of CAs scattered around. There was a proliferation of “advertising as a service” companies, with tactics even more advanced than those of CA and specialties like creating fake accounts and robot farms. These are tactics that, as far as I know, CA did not use. Many of my former colleagues created their own companies, such as Human Behavior and Data Propria. There is also Giles-Parscale, which is doing the same things they did in 2016, probably with more sophistication and money. I have strong reason to believe that they are using the same data packages they used the last time.

In the files that Mrs. published about CA’s performance in Brazil, mention is made of a possible client, candidate for the presidency in 2018. Who was it?

I would like to have that name, but I passed the project on before I got to that point. Everything I know about CA in Brazil is published on my Twitter. But my guess is that it would be Jair Bolsonaro. His campaign operated with tactics very similar to those employed by Trump. I would guess that, behind the same tactics, there are the same individuals.

According to the documents, the British consulate in São Paulo scheduled meetings for the CA with potential clients. Is it a normal procedure?

When you are a company from another country, the consulate helps you make presentations and arrange meetings. We wanted to be introduced to companies and politicians who could use our services.

Were there any practical results?

I’m almost sure that on Mark’s next trip (Turnbull, CA director who came to the country) there were many meetings with very important people. He met with members of the government, members of his intelligence agency and many companies and investors. Of course, we had our partners from PonteStrategy (a Brazilian consultancy that entered into a partnership with CA, but canceled the link about six months before the election), and they introduced us to some people.

Mrs. use services from companies known to use data, such as Google, Amazon and Facebook?

I use the services of each of these companies to a limited extent. I have a Facebook account, but I don’t have mobile apps. I only use it on my notebook. I still use Google, but to send emails I use ProtonMail. I opened an Amazon account a few weeks ago, because of the quarantine, since all stores are closed. But the point is not to delete all of these accounts. It is to use them responsibly.

In the book, you say that communication with Facebook before the scandal was small. Is today? Have you had a chance to chat with Mark Zuckerberg?

I don’t speak to Facebook directly. I usually testify against them. I have already asked publicly and privately to change their policies and attitudes about how they use data. I’ve asked them to recognize people’s data ownership and reward them in some way for that. When I became a whistleblower, I didn’t want to destroy Facebook, I just wanted people to stop abusing people’s data. I have already been offered meetings with (director of operations) Sheryl Sandberg and with privacy people. I have already communicated with the privacy team, but I have no interest in meeting them live until they take some of my concerns seriously.

Mrs. says that we should be paid for our data. As well?

Since we started charging devices, we’ve produced a lot, but a lot of data that we’re not aware of. It is an invisible industry for individuals who are producing assets. We were tricked into giving what is incredibly valuable. Few companies strive to fully inform what they are going to collect, or to obtain informed consent. We must own our data. Think with me: when offering your home on Airbnb, you know who the guests are, why they stay and how long they will stay. Hence, there is an agreement on the price, before handing over the keys. It has to be that way with the data. There is an ability for them to be an equalizer: if those with low incomes can be rewarded for their data, it is possible to lift millions out of poverty. The data has exponential value, depending on who you decide to sell to and how it is used. But before I encourage people to do this, I need to make sure that our basic rights are guaranteed.

