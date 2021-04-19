Your computer can give much more: this 2TB Samsung SSD can do it and costs 187 euros | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you have an old laptop or desktop, installing an SSD if you don’t have one will make it work much faster. You can do it at low cost thanks to some offers from Amazon.

The situation in the computer market is not simple: for various reasons, the stock of components is low and that makes renewing a new PC much more difficult and much more expensive, although there are options to improve the one you already have, especially if you keep using an old-fashioned hard drive.

SSDs are perfect for this, and also getting cheaper. An example is the 2TB Samsung 870 EVO, a high-capacity and highly demanded unit that Amazon has just left at a price of 187 euros.

This 2.5 “SSD offers excellent read and transmission speeds of up to 560MB per second and is compatible with virtually any PC.

Easily reach 570MB per second read speed, and that is quite noticeable when running the apps installed on it, as well as when running the operating system, if you have chosen to put it in this SSD.

Of course, you have to take into account that NVME SSDs are much faster, but more expensive. That is why most advanced users bet on a double SSD, if possible: an NVME that runs the OS and another to save files of all kinds.

Installing this remarkably easy SSD. You just have to insert it into the bay and connect the SATA cable, although if you replace the hard drive that Windows had installed, you will have to completely reinstall the operating system.

In this guide we show you the types of SSD, formats and compatibility that you should take into account to expand the capacity of your devices.

If you think you don’t need 2TB, the 1TB option is there too. It costs 109 euros and is sold by Amazon Spain under the same conditions.

