The former boss has made controversial comments about racism

The premier class confirms that Ecclestone is no longer CEO emeritus

Formula 1 has released a statement distancing itself from the comments made today by Bernie Ecclestone, former CEO of F1, on racism. The Grand Circus has confirmed that the title of Ecclestone CEO Emeritus expired in January 2020.

The queen category has made use of its loudspeaker to position itself politically in an almost unprecedented way in its history with the #WeRaceAsOne campaign, where they seek to fight racism, homophobia and, in general, social inequality.

They have announced a series of measures in which all the teams will participate and the current CEO of the category, Chase Carey, has donated a million euros from his own pocket for the cause. Everything, as a consequence of the social struggles promoted by the current world champion and one of the most successful pilots in history, Lewis Hamilton.

However, today Bernie Ecclestone – former boss of the queen category – has issued at least controversial statements on these current issues. Recall that Ecclestone in the past had already defended figures such as those of Putin or Bolsonaro who go diametrically against the values ​​that this ‘new’ F1 aims to promote.

“I don’t think I will do anything bad or good for Formula 1. It will only make people think, which is more important. In many cases, blacks are more racist than whites,” Ecclestone said in remarks for today. CNN.

In response, F1 itself has issued a statement completely distancing itself from Ecclestone’s comments confirming that Ecclestone’s CEO Emeritus title has expired earlier this year.

“At a time when we need unity to fight racism and inequality, we completely disagree with Bernie Ecclestone’s comments, which have no place in F1 or in modern society.”

“Mr. Ecclestone has had no role with Formula 1 since he left the organization in 2017, and his honorary title of CEO Emeritus has expired in January 2020,” reads the statement.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard