your clinical trials will start before summer

One of the three vaccines against COVID-19 that the CSIC has been developing for a year, based on a variant of the one used to eradicate smallpox, could begin its clinical trials before summer, the director of the scientific team, the virologist Mariano Esteban, announced this Friday.

The documentation has already been submitted to the Spanish Medicines Agency, the so-called preclinical phase “has shown 100% protection in mice against SARS-CoV-2 “and even a company is already prepared for its production (Biofabri, from the Zendal Group).

The clinical phase, already with people, will begin when the Spanish Medicines Agency authorizes it and in three evolutionary stages: the first with a very low number, the second with “hundreds of volunteers” and the third with “thousands”, depending on the effectiveness demonstrated.

“In Spain we had human and technological capital, previous experience and sufficiently trained personnel, we knew what to do, but we lack infrastructure to advance as quickly as in other countries “, explained the virologist, who was awarded this Friday with the Castilla y León 2020 Prize for Scientific and Technical Research and Innovation.

President of the Royal National Academy of Pharmacy

Graduated in Pharmacy and Biological Sciences, and Ph.D. in Microbiology, Mariano Esteban Rodríguez is member of the scientific advisory committee of the Ministry of Science and Innovation for SARS-CoV-2.

Member of a family of six siblings, he has gone from being one of the six children of the Villalón de Campos pharmacist to preside, since 2012, the Royal National Academy of Pharmacy.

Within the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC), he directs the Vaccines group of the National Center for Biotechnology. “We have been investigating for many years through a vaccine production platform against emerging diseases such as HIV, Ebola or Hepatitis C “, he explains while going to a center to receive the first dose against COVID.

“I don’t know which one they are going to put me on, the one that touches me”, has underlined without giving importance to the controversy raised about the use of the vials distributed by AstraZeneca-University of Oxford, due to the reactions that they have accused in the form of thrombi in some people immunized with this serum, even with the result of death.

AstraZeneca’s risks, “fully assumable”

This researcher considers “totally manageable” AstraZeneca’s risks, due to both the pandemic emergency situation and the small percentage of verified cases.

“We get too alarmed by little things and we do not see how big we have on our noses: the advantages, which is the most important part, “he reflects, not without recalling the” incredible “scientific response to COVID in just one year, with” very accelerated “investigations and vaccinations. .

“What we do is complain about something we wanted: what if this is a disaster, what if we make a mistake … when we all know that adverse effects can occur, because, despite being genetically the same, we have different biological factors, “he laments.

And he continues: “The public sector has demanded it, society has demanded it and countries like the United States, Germany, France and the United Kingdom said: let’s go ahead! They put in public capital and pushed companies to do the same and mobilize other sectors. “

The result is that in little more than a year a vaccination process “against a new disease” has been launched, with imbalances and ups and downs. “We are not perfect and the same thing happens with other countries”, has apostilled.