your car keys and your mobile ID

Google has announced Android Ready SE, an alliance in which it works together with Secure Element (SE) providers to ensure the security of digital key storage across the entire Android ecosystem.

Nowadays, smartphones bring together more and more functions and their security has become a vital element. The next step the industry is planning is to carry digital keys and IDs on the mobile.

What is Android Ready SE and how does it benefit me?

Google indicates on its official blog that it is working with SE security chip vendors to develop hardware and software solutions with high security standards.

In this way, the tamper-proof hardware, validated by the Android Ready SE quality and testing program, will allow Android devices to carry:

Digital keys (car, house, office)Mobile driver’s licenses, national ID, electronic passportsEMoney solutions (for example, Wallet)

One of Google’s ideas is for phone makers to adopt Android Ready SE. In this way, they will be able to produce devices with high security protocols that avoid manipulation of stored sensitive data.

To accelerate the arrival of new digital security key features on Android, Google and SE vendors have developed a set of open source applets for manufacturers to tailor these secure solutions according to their needs.

Not only on mobiles, but also on watches and televisions

Google says that much of today’s mobile phones already include Secure Element (SE) tamper-proof hardware. In addition, it ensures that many manufacturers have committed to applying it on their devices.

However, this is not a set of security features exclusive to mobile phones. The company remarks that they are also available in tablets, smart watches with Wear OS, cars with Android Auto and televisions with Android TV.

In that sense, many of the devices that will arrive soon will have these solutions safe enough so that you can leave the house without the car keys or your identification.

