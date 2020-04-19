Mechanical components must be allowed to move

Check the condition of the fuel, liquids and tire pressures

The situation we are currently experiencing affects all human beings and all sectors. Our vehicles, if we are not one of the essential services, will also spend this quarantine isolated in their garage or parking space. We tell you some simple guidelines to keep it in good condition until the end of the confinement.

Our vehicles will also spend these isolated days if we do not need them to carry out any of the tasks that the Government has decreed as essential. That can mean break weeks They can affect such important components as the battery or liquids, since these elements need movement to stay operational and in perfect condition.

In this article we describe the guidelines that had to be followed to maintain the aforementioned battery in good condition But now we are going to go one step further and tell what to do to carry out the maintenance of the car and not get an unpleasant surprise the first day of returning to the routine.

LIQUIDS

There are several liquid elements that the car makes use of. We will start with the most essential, fuel. It is recommended to leave the deposit at least above half of its capacity, since, even without the need for heat, all liquids evaporate over time. If we leave the level correct, it is possible that on the return we will have a few kilometers less autonomy than we anticipated.

In another order of things, the coolant and especially the oil also need movement, since remaining static makes them more slimy and makes them rush waste they may contain. This, on the way back, can lead to problems when starting the car. The best is starting the engine for a time to circulate these liquids.

TIRES

It can be thought that, when the car is not used, the tires are safe from wear and tear. But the truth is that spending too much time with the weight exerted on the same point can cause permanent deformations in the rubber, later translated into vibrations when rolling. To avoid this, you can move the car even if only a little and, incidentally, check the pressures and leave them a little above than recommended, so that the air remaining inside is not at minimum.

BODYWORK

The confinement season has fallen in the early spring, which may suggest large amounts of pollen in the air and rains everywhere. These, contrary to what may seem, are not like a free laundry, because they always drag impurities with him. And it is that the dirt can plug holes and scratch bodywork and windows, something undoubtedly important to consider. If your car does not have a garage, it is best to use a car cover.

If the car is a certain age, in addition, this humidity can leak into the interior as it has a worse original seal added over time. For this purpose there are dehumidifiers for use inside cars. In this regard, it should also be advised that you should not leave nothing of value not in sight inside the car, because the friends of others take advantage of these extraordinary circumstances to take advantage of them.

In short, these days you must use the car what minimum necessaryWell, you have to stay home. But that does not mean that we have to leave it unattended, since these consequences can be really palpable on the way back. Therefore, we must check the engine and move the car a little from time to time, but always safely and in accordance with the ordinances that have been set.

