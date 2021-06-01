Your Capricorn Monthly Horoscope June 2021, Astrology Forecast

Add these dates to your GCal:

June 10: New Moon / solar eclipse in Gemini

June 14: Saturn square Uranus

June 20: Sun enters Cancer

June 22: Mercury Direct

June 24: Full Moon in Capricorn

Welcome to a brand new month, Capricorn babe! This month is off with a bang, as a New Moon / solar eclipse in Gemini makes things extra extra on June 10. This lunation is part of an ongoing series that started last year (June 2020) and will continue through December 2021, activating the areas of your birth chart associated with internal and external magic. With the Sun and Moon meeting in your 6th House, the domain connected to health and wellness, you’re considering how your spiritual self-care shows up in your day-to-day reality. After an energetically exhausting encounter, are you giving yourself time to rest and restore… or are you plowing full-steam ahead into the next venture? You may be an earth sign, Capricorn, but you’re still a sensitive creature! You may feel quite tender during this time, so don’t ignore those feels — when your intuition calls, be sure to answer!

Next, on June 14, stoic Saturn (your planetary ruler, FYI) links up with rebellious Uranus, forming a special 90º angle known as a “square.” This is the second installment of a three-part series that defines the astrology of 2021 (it first occurred on February 17 and will happen again on December 24), making it a powerfully potent connection. You see, this alignment is a bit paradoxical: Saturn is the planet associated with commitment… but it’s currently occupying free-spirited Aquarius, while Uranus — the planet of innovation and progress — drifts through Taurus, the traditional zodiac sign associated with stability and tradition . So, yeah, things might get a bit strange mid-month and, for you, that tension will occur across the areas of your chart related to values ​​and passion, respectively. Don’t be surprised if you fall in love with something (or someone) totally unexpected! What’s more, if you find yourself scratching your head, wondering how the hell this is going to make sense, remember that this story will continue to unfold until the end of the year. Trust the process!

Gemini season concludes on June 20, when the Sun’s movement into Cancer’s domain marks a new astrological season, the longest day of the year, and summer solstice. It’s a brand new season and for you, this bright star’s motion activates the area of ​​your chart connected to a serious partnership. Get ready to trade “me” for “we” —new relationships are on the horizon! Whether you’re taking romance to the next level, signing a new professional contract, or establishing firm boundaries with an old friend, this is a terrific time to make intentional choices about how you relate to others. Worried about Mercury Retrograde? Good news, Capricorn: The planet of expression concludes its backwards journey on June 22, making communication a whole lot easier. How fabulous!

But wait! That’s not all! On June 24, 2021’s only Full Moon in your own damn sign electrifies the sky. I’m sure you’ve been receiving loads of hot goss and unexpected insight throughout the month, but thanks to this lunation, you’ll finally feel ready to process this information. This is an important time to remember that you cannot control others, Capricorn — you may not always be happy with others’ choices, but at the end of the day, you’re exclusively accountable for your own behavior… including the way you respond to difficult situations. Accordingly, this Full Moon may serve a profound spiritual breakthrough. Relationships are a window into identity, so the more you unpack the inner-workings of your partnerships (romantic and otherwise), the deeper you understand your individual wants, needs, and expectations. And as we careen into the second half of the year, trust that this rich self-awareness will be incredibly important. Enjoy the ride!

