Becoming a hero of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is a lot of work, by joining ‘Eternals’, Kumail Nanjiani revealed the consequences of his new image by portraying an immortal being for the movie.

The actor was praised, sharing details when he revealed his physique about how difficult it was to get such a look and why it is not easy to maintain.

However, looking back on the effort and results, Nanjiani has no regrets. Having recently starred in ‘The Lovebirds’, the actor is promoting this movie, but it is inevitable to ask questions about Marvel.

Kumail Nanjiani revealed the consequences of his new image for Marvel, according to the actor, This is the first time that her parents have tried to praise her success..

“It is the only time they have vocally said that they are proud of me. It’s the only time! “Nanjiani said with a laugh in an interview.

“My father has socks with my body without a shirt. My aunts sent me text messages like: ‘We are very proud of you!” You have worked so hard! “, Added the actor.

Nanjiani admits that the effort was worth it, but also acknowledges the difficulties. “The difficult thing is that it’s not like a video game where you just have to press the save button and that’s it. It’s every day. You have to keep doing it! What have I gotten myself into?”

In ‘Eternals’, Nanjiani plays Kingo. It will be his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the film introduces a new team of superheroes, former aliens who have been secretly living on Earth for thousands of years.

Following the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame’, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to rally against humanity’s oldest enemy, the Deviants.

The release date for ‘Eternals’ is February 12, 2021.