Your Biggest Secret! Celia Cruz

Well, like every good human being, Celia Cruz had her little secrets and we bet you didn’t know, we tell you here at Music News!

We will talk today about a wonderful icon of music! We refer to none other than Celia Cruz, who was born on October 21, 1925 in Cuba, and her stage name is very small compared to her long real name.

Celia Cruz’s full name was Úrsula Hilaria Celia Caridad Cruz Alfonso! Wonderful no? And despite having been one of the most memorable and legendary singers and who truly left their mark in the history of the music industry, Celia Cruz did not always want to be a singer, actually at the beginning of her adolescence she dreamed of being a teacher but more later his vocation was discovered.

In fact, she was taking courses at the Normal School of Teachers, really the teaching part was taking it very seriously, but later the music caught her attention, and that is how she decided to study at the National Conservatory of Music of Havana.

She joined the band La Sonora Matancera as a vocalist in 1950, and there she spent 15 years making a career, to the extent of having been called, “The Queen of Salsa.

Later, on June 18, 1962, what we all expected happened, and that was really the leap in his career! She became the first Hispanic woman to perform at Carnegie Hall, a famous New York concert venue.

Awards? For prizes we do not stop, her music is legendary, and to this day we continue to listen to it, the reality is that, and it is no surprise that Celia Cruz won countless awards, such as the National Medal of Arts, Three Grammys, and three Yale PhDs. Among many others of course.