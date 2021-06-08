Your best friend (while the battery lasts). First trailer for ‘Ron makes a mistake’

‘Ron gives error‘by Twentieth Century Fox and Locksmith Animation is the story of Barney, a high school student with social problems and Ron, his new digitally connected walking and talking device that is destined to be his “best friend out of the box.”

Ron’s dysfunctions in the context of the era of social networks, lead them to live an adventure in which the boy and the robot will come to understand that true friendship is also a wonderful chaos.

‘Ron gives error‘In its original version, it features the voices of Zach Galifianakis, Jack Dylan Grazer, Olivia Colman, Ed Helms, Justice Smith, Rob Delaney, Kylie Cantrall, Ricardo Hurtado, Marcus Scribner and Thomas Barbusca. The film is directed by Pixar veteran Jean-Philippe (‘Cars 3,’ ‘Arlo’s Journey’) and Locksmith co-founder Sarah Smith (‘Arthur Christmas: Operation Gift’), with Octavio Rodriguez (‘Coco ‘,’ The Incredibles 2 ‘) as co-director.

The script is the work of Smith herself with Peter Baynham (“Arthur Christmas: Operation Gift”, “Borat, Borat, film sequel film). Julie Lockhart (” Shaun the Sheep: The Movie “,” Pirates! ” ), also a co-founder of Locksmith, and Lara Breay serve as producers while Smith and Baynham also serve as executive producers alongside Locksmith president Elisabeth Murdoch.

‘Ron gives error‘will be released in theaters in Spain and the United States on October 22 by 20th Century Studios.

