Your Amazon account is not blocked: this email is phishing and steals your card details | Technology

An email warning you that your Amazon account is locked? Ignore it and delete it immediately: it is a phishing campaign to steal your bank card details.

Phishing is one of the oldest personal data theft techniques, but today continues to be one of the most effective strategies to mislead users. For this reason, cybercriminals use it very frequently, so we recommend that you always check your email with great caution.

Phishing campaigns are the order of the day and unfortunately we receive countless malicious emails. Fortunately, many of them are quite obvious and any user can recognize the deception, but there are others that are better elaborated and it is easy to fall into the trap.

The campaign that concerns us today is of this second type, which is why it is more dangerous. We talk about new phishing that alerts that your Amazon account has been blocked, that stands out for reproducing with great fidelity the design and characteristics of the official Amazon emails.

As you can see in the screenshot below, the email perfectly integrates the Amazon logos in the header and footer, the typography used by the e-commerce giant in its communications, the call-to-action button and even the legal message at the bottom.

The message warns the user that their Amazon account has been blocked because “the billing information they provided does not match the stored information from the card issuer.”

To resolve the issue and reactivate the account, the message urges the user to verify their payment details through a button included in the email. In addition, he warns that if he does not do it within three days, all orders will be canceled.

As you can imagine, none of this is true, and the button takes you to a fake page created by criminals to steal your card details. As they remember from Maldita.es, Amazon never asks for personal information by email, and also they are always sent by an address that ends in “amazon.es”, which does not happen with this communication.

Therefore, if you receive this email, delete it as soon as possible and do not follow the link. If you have fallen into the trap, contact your bank immediately to explain what happened and block the affected card if necessary.