The youngest daughter of former President Enrique Peña Nieto, Nicole Peña Pretelini, She has been away from social media during this quarantine, occasionally posting a few stories.

Since February of this year, I had not uploaded photos to his profile on instagram. However, this weekend, the young woman updated her feed with a photo in which she remembers a trip he made to Italy two years ago, also with his sister Paulina Peña Pretelini.

The daughters of Peña Nieto wore floral print one-piece swimsuits, which highlighted their outlined and slim figures. Also, both boasted of their great tanning that they took aboard a boat.

And it is that this social isolation has made us all miss those times of travel, of knowing new and paradisiacal destinations, and apparently Nicole has not been exempt from it.

“ANDA long time passed: so fast and yet incredibly slow, all at once. Almost half a year has brought a lot to light about me, delighting me, devastating me and everything else, so many lessons, ”he reflected in his publication.

Peña Nieto was not on Nicole’s birthday

The young woman celebrated her 20 springs on March 1 and shared some photos on their Instagram stories. However, the big absentee was his dad, Enrique Peña Nieto, who does not appear on the postcards published by his daughter.

Nicole had a very intimate meeting due to the coronavirus pandemic, so the celebration was very simple. Those who did accompany her were his brothers Paulina and Alejandro Peña.

He also appeared in a video with her boyfriend Alejandro Espinosawho is none other than nephew of the former first lady Angelica Rivera.

Today is Nicole Peña Pretelini’s birthday, she celebrated it with her boyfriend Alejandro Espinosa, who is nothing more and nothing less than a nephew of “La Gaviota” pic.twitter.com/z3rbX9ldfu – Pau Watanabe (@WatanabePau) March 2, 2020

You may also be interested in:

.