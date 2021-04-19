Young women feel pressure to look pretty

Share

When it comes to sharing a photograph or a selfie on a social network, people, and specifically young women, are capable of take more than twenty photos until you find one that looks “good” and, if not, they don’t share it.

This “obsession” to share photographs in which they look beautiful is not something new, but it is true that can significantly affect your health. In this sense, the City of London University published a report that talks about a research based on 175 young women (18 to 30 years old) and UK non-binary people.

The report, titled “Changing the Perfect Image: Smartphones, Social Media, and Appearance Pressures,” addressed a variety of issues, some related to opinions that participants had about body positivity.

Also, ultimately, the report serves as a a record of youth frustration with the media, which, according to them, idealize being white and heterosexual and portray very narrow ideas of what it is to be beautiful.

“The critique of perfection was present throughout the research and young people told us that they are overwhelmed by images that are too perfect,” explains Professor Rosalind Gill, author of the report. “In this sense, women of color, disabled women, and gender non-conforming people told us that they rarely see someone like them in the media.”

The report highlights how troublesome are the appearance standards and how smartphones, along with editor and filter applications, contribute to a social norm where perceptions of beauty are severely limited. This leaves many young people feeling under constant scrutiny from their peers.

In this sense, a staggering 90% of young women interviewed reported using a filter when posting a selfie and two-thirds confessed that they edited that selfie. These editions include even out and brighten skin tone, whiten teeth and look slimmer.

Thus, the Using filters and editing tools is fraught with problems for women, because, on the one hand, they want to look better, with a perfect image, but, on the other, there is pressure to be authentic and not “fake”.

Why is this type of research important during the pandemic??

This type of information is valuable at any time it is made, but it is true that the Circumstances caused by the Covid-19 pandemic gave him a sense of urgency. Why? Why this research helps to shed light on how a diverse sample of young people went through this situation.

“Somehow, the familiarity of young people with online tools and platforms better prepared them for the period of confinement in which so many aspects of life changed, such as work, education, psychological and health services and social life. . In fact, as this report shows, these young people experienced increased pressure and anguish, ”Gill explains.

In the report, young women expressed that they saw the confinement as an opportunity to “add value” to your appearance, for example, through weight loss programs and intense skin treatments. However, after confinement, many women also reported feel worse about themselves, that they did not like to look in the mirror and that they were afraid to go out into the world for fear of being judged again.