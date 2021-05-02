Young Venezuelan makes millionaire profits investing in cryptocurrencies

Key facts:

Due to its decentralized nature, anyone can invest in cryptocurrencies.

There are techniques to increase profits when trading crypto assets.

Sponsored content by The Golden Institute

The popularity of bitcoin, and cryptocurrencies in general, has increased in recent years at a really accelerated rate. The upward trends and constant market growth have caught the attention of all types of investors. That is why many have decided to be part of this industry and expand their portfolios beyond stocks, currencies and commodities.

Thanks to the volatility of cryptocurrencies, it is possible to make a high percentage of profit in a short time by investing a relatively small amount of money. That was the case of Carlos Raúl Díaz, a 24-year-old Venezuelan who today is a technical analyst in the currency market and an investor in the crypto market. With an investment of $ 500 made a profit of $ 230,000. And this is just one of many examples that demonstrate how feasible and profitable it is to invest in crypto assets.

Why invest in cryptocurrencies?

Cryptocurrencies have changed the global economy, and their impact on it is indisputable. Since the appearance of the first digital currencies, few imagined the growth and acceptance that these assets would have today. In fact, bitcoin has come to be seen as the new digital gold, which makes it one of the favorite options of investors around the world.

Bitcoin, ether, BNB, cardano, and monero are some of the most popular cryptocurrencies to invest in. Fountain: Enqueinvertir.com.

But is it profitable to invest in crypto assets or is it too risky? These are some of the advantages of cryptocurrencies over national currencies.

There is no devaluation

A problem with national currencies is devaluation. Governments and central banks can print more money when they need it, contributing to a decline in purchasing power. However, this does not happen with crypto assets, and that is the reason why they are an attractive alternative to invest.

Cryptocurrencies are so valuable because your offer is limited. Unlike national currencies, it is not possible to create more digital currencies than were defined at the time of their creation. For example, bitcoin has a maximum of 21 million units, of which 18 million are already in circulation. In this way, the scarcer an asset is, the more valuable it is.

Decentralized currencies without intermediaries

Virtually anyone, regardless of their geographic location, can access crypto assets. They are decentralized currencies, that is, They are not issued by any government or entity in particular. This means that users are in control of their funds, without the restrictions imposed by traditional banking.

Thus, the market is controlled by the law of supply and demand. Besides, no intermediaries are required when it comes to cryptocurrencies. Sending or receiving funds is a simple process that is done directly from person to person, without the need for third parties to be involved.

Fast and secure transactions

Cryptocurrencies work with blockchain technology or chain of blocks. If you wonder, it is a digital database built with cryptography, that is, encrypted messages. This type of technology is one of the safest, as it protects the data of third parties and it is practically impossible to modify the records for fraud or theft.

Another advantage is the speed with which transactions are made. Transfer crypto assets to a person on the other side of the world it may only take a few seconds or minutes, unlike transactions with traditional banks, where sometimes you have to wait more than 24 hours for the user to receive the funds, not to mention the high commissions.

High profitability

The rapid price fluctuations of the crypto market make it possible to make money in a short period of time, as long as the investor knows how to read the signals, when to enter and when to withdraw. And Bitcoin is an example of the profitability of crypto. In 2010, the highest bitcoin price was $ 0.39. If you had bought 1,000 bitcoins for a total of 390 USD, today you would have approximately 54 million US dollars.

The importance of investing in knowledge

Before you make the decision to invest in cryptocurrencies, it is essential that you know the risks of operating in this market. Just as it is possible to earn a large amount of money in a short time, you can also lose a lot. However, there are ways to reduce risks, and one of the best is get training from specialists in the world of cryptocurrencies.

If you want to get good results when trading cryptocurrencies, at a minimum, you should have knowledge of the basics, the operation of the market and the main trading strategies. And this is just the beginning.

Fortunately, there are specialized institutes in this area that offer the training and tools necessary to get the most out of your investment. One of them is The Golden Institute. Founded by Carlos Raúl Díaz, it is a platform that is revolutionizing the way of learning to generate income with crypto assets.

Carlos Raúl Díaz is a young Venezuelan born in the city of Maracaibo, Zulia state. However, he currently resides in the United States. Before starting in the world of cryptocurrency investments, he worked professionally as a Spanish-English interpreter. His current total portfolio is over $ 1,000,000 and the return on their investments reaches 429,000 USD, which demonstrates the profitability of digital currencies.

The Golden Institute: learn to invest wisely

For those who wish to invest in cryptocurrencies, The Golden Institute is a online study platform designed so that people from all over the world can learn the techniques to succeed as investors in the crypto market and considerably reduce the risks of operating in it.

Get the most out of your cryptocurrency investments with The Golden Institute. Fountain: The Golden Institute

Its study program was created so that anyone can learn the subject, since it ranges from the basic concepts to the most advanced. It is a fairly comprehensive program that represents the first step in the career of a cryptocurrency market investor.

The pensum is divided into four units, which include short and long-term investment systems, technical and fundamental analysis, theoretical material, general psychological aspects, portfolio creation and information on the exchange platforms available in your country of residence.

With the purchase of the course, students get access to exclusive content, private groups, 24-hour support and advice, relevant news, market analysis, and webinars. To start, you simply have to register on the website of The Golden Institute with a username and password. Once the payment for the course has been made, you will be able to learn to invest in cryptocurrencies intelligently.

Disclaimer: The content and links provided in this article are for informational purposes only. CriptoNoticias does not offer legal, financial or investment recommendations or advice, nor does it replace the due diligence of each interested party. CriptoNoticias does not endorse any investment or similar offer promoted here. click here for more information.