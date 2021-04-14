Young star Hussein Kadimagomaev, who is looking to bounce back, challenges Agshin Babayev for BRAVE CF 51

Agshin Babayev

The organization of MMA fastest growing will make its long-awaited debut in Belarus, with BRAVE CF 51, which will take place on June 4 in association with Rukh Sports Management.

And the latest announcement of the event BRAVE Combat Federation has opened the door to a lot of tension within various weight divisions, with wrestlers challenging each other, elaborate challenging messages in Instagram and a lot of chatter.

That was not the case with the young featherweight star. Hussein Kadimagomaev, who took a rather exclusive approach when challenging an opponent for BRAVE CF 51 in Belarus.

After a fight in the co-main event of BRAVE CF 47: Asian Domination, where his 19-win streak was cut, Kadimagomaev is eager to get back on the winning track and has set his eyes on Agshin Babayev.

Shortly after the announcement of BRAVE CF 51 In Belarus, Kadimagomaev shared an Instagram post with his photo next to that of Babayev, who has more than three times the number of professional fights on his record as he does.

Kadimagomaev has asked the officials of BRAVE CF to make that fight and says he’s ready to put on a show for the fans of Belarus.

“We both had our fights on the same card and now I’m sure Agshin is as hungry as I am and intends to come back.” He says Kadimagomaev.

“You are a good and experienced fighter with a 22-7 record, it would be an honor to share the cage with you at the June BRAVE CF tournament in Minsk”, He said Hussein.

Babayev has yet to respond publicly, however, he shared the statement from Kadimagomaev on social media, which has caused the most popular media to be eager for this confrontation, as the similarities in their fighting styles would result in a spectacular display of mixed martial arts.