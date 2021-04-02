‘Young Sheldon’ has been renewed for three more seasons, so it will continue until 2024

We have Sheldon for a while, at least until 2024, because CBS has decided to renew the spin-off of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ for three more seasons at once. In this way, ‘Young Sheldon’ already secures seasons 5, 6 and 7, the same strategy that the chain followed in 2019 when it renewed it for seasons 3 and 4 at the same time. “Under the skillful leadership of Chuck Lorre and Steve Molaro, this magnificent cast and talented screenwriters have brought these wonderful characters to life. ‘Young Sheldon’ is a leader in the comedy landscape with over 2.5 million viewers and is the lynchpin Central to CBS’s well-received Thursday comedy lineup, the humor, warmth and heart that the Cooper family exudes is an undeniable hook for the millions of fans who tune in each week. We’re excited to see what the next three seasons have in store for a slightly older Sheldon and all the Coopers. “CBS President Kelly Kahl said in a statement. Although the series has been declining somewhat in number since its premiere, it is still the most watched program both live and on delayed broadcast of all television comedies.

Will it ever end?

‘Young Sheldon’ began airing in 2017 and is currently airing its fourth season in the United States, with three episodes pending until its end. Sheldon Cooper, now 11 years old and growing up before our eyes, has begun his higher education at East Texas Tech. According to the canon of the mother series, ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Sheldon is not accepted into CalTech until he is 14, the same year his father George dies of a heart attack. In theory, both events will occur in Season 7, assuming they progress from year to year. Although the premise of the fiction was to discover the character’s high school years, we do not know the adult Sheldon until he is about 30 years old, so in principle they could stretch the gum much, but much more.

“Young Sheldon” stars Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord and Annie Potts voiced by Jim Parsons as narrator, also serving as producer.