Young prospects want to repeat triumphs in Ecatepec

The former boxer and today coach, Ramón Euroza along with his students who will go into action in Ecatepec at the Sport Boxing gym.

With the full motivation to seek another victory, it is how the young prospects of the box gym Sport Boxing train, who will again enter into action on the 24th of this month, a boxing evening presented in society by Silva Boxing and Divided Decision, in Ecatepec .

It was last March 27, precisely in the addiction control clinic, Hacienda Nueva Vida, where Alan Rosas, Jonathan Castillo and Moisés Sixto, obtained important triumphs by knockout. Iván “Motorcito” Salazar and Luz Elena Argüello will be other boxers who will go into action and look for what their gym mates have done.

Ramón Euroza, former WBC mini-fly and Continental national champion, coach of the aforementioned fighters, explained that his pupils are training hard to repeat victories and “that the ´Motorcito´ and Luz Elena return to the path of triumph”, this due to the absence of one and three years of not fighting, respectively.

The young promoter Alejandro Reyes, reported that Alan Rosas will exchange shrapnel with Juan Daniel Yescas, in a four-round superlight; in the same way, Jonathan Castillo against Luis Enrique Morales; in lightweight four turns, Iván Salazar versus Eduar Jair Meza; in the fly division, Luz Elena Argüello against Fernanda Cruz; Already six rounds at bantamweight, Moises Sixto is looking for a rival.

National title

Likewise, the general director of Divided Decision explained that Luis Ángel “Chapulín” Rosales, who on March 27 gave the best fight of the night by drawing in eight rounds with Juan Zarate, and that he is considered one of the fights of this year, he will go for the vacant national bantamweight belt (scepters endorsed by the CDMX Boxing Commission) before Isaías “Musulmán” Lucrecio, on May 29 in a place to be defined.

(Photo: Supplied)