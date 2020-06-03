Sheikh Maitha al Maktum sent a video to her lawyer saying that she was going to run away from her family and has since disappeared. “If they catch me, I’m dead,” said the young sheikh Maitha al Maktum in fear in a private video she sent to Human Rights lawyer David Haigh. The video was shot and mailed late last year, and Maitha has since disappeared.

This is another young woman claiming to be a member of the Dubai royal family, asking for help to escape. The footage was sent to human rights advocate David Haigh. # 60Mins pic.twitter.com/5dz7GPzoD0 – 60 Minutes Australia (@ 60Mins) May 17, 2020

Before disappearing and at the end of the recording, Maitha asks that the video be broadcast if something happens to her. Due to his current whereabouts status, lawyer David Haigh has provided the video to the television program so that the world knows the story of Maitha al Maktum.

It is worth highlighting the oppression suffered by women in Dubai and that is that the United Arab Emirates puts into practice the guardianship of men over women, limiting their freedom in a brutal way.

Latifa, daughter of the emir of Dubai who already tried to escape without luck two years ago. She tried to flee by sea but ended up being captured and returned to the emirate on the coast of India and at gunpoint. “Data-reactid =” 34 “> In fact, she is the cousin of Latifa, daughter of the emir of Dubai who has already tried to escape unlucky two years ago, she tried to flee by sea but ended up being captured and returned to the emirate off the coast of India and at gunpoint.

Now a new and macabre unknown hangs over the case of the emir of Dubai, who still does not appear. Of course, now more than ever, his words echo “if I get caught, I’m dead.”

Latifa’s failed flightAbout forty women from the Gulf have contacted us. ”“data-reactid =” 36 “> In addition and unfortunately, as David affirms, this situation not only has Latifa or Maitha as victims, but: “since Latifa’s failed flight About forty women from the Gulf have contacted us. ”

The situation is unsustainable for many women in this part of the world and their Human Rights are clearly being violated under the passive international gaze.

