Juan Henrique, 21 years old, lives his first year in the professional category and spoke about physical fitness during the period of stoppage of competitions

A highlight of the Ponte Preta base, the young defender Juan Henrique, 21, continues to train at home in this quarantine due to the interruption of activities due to the pandemic caused by the coronavirus. Still without an official date for the return, the player talked about how the training routine has been in these months.

– Quite intense. I am training two periods every day to keep fit and be prepared for any situation. The anxiety to return to the field is always great and I am confident enough to play again – said the athlete.

Juan is since 2018 in the basic categories of Macaca. This year the young man was training regularly with the professional team, but was never listed for a match in Paulistão. The player valued the experiences he had during his time at the club.

– Last year in my last U-20 year I got called a few times by the professional. It has always been an incredible experience and I hope I have a better chance of showing my work in the best way. My plans for the future are to be able to go on the pitch with the Ponte Preta shirt and finally debut for the professional. It would be a dream come true – revealed the player.

Ponte Preta ended their participation in Paulistão before the break with just seven points won in 10 games. In 2020, the team would also compete in the B Series of the Brazilian Championship.

