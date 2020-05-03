Young people will be one of the forces in the productive sector most affected by the Covid-19 contingency, which will leave them with a job scar, said David Kaplan, senior specialist in Labor Markets and Social Security at the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). Read:

The risk is that there will be almost a generation of young workers who can perform poorly in the labor market for many years, “said Kaplan.

They prevent the informality rate from rising. Photo: REFORM AGENCY

“There is a risk for those who are just entering the labor market, because this crisis can leave a scar that will last their entire trajectory. It is very possible that the informality rate will rise and that it will take several years to recover as well as the unemployment rate. I think that there is a great risk especially for young people, “he declared when participating in the videoconference” Mexico and the Mexicans after the pandemic. “

He explained that the experience of the first years of work of any individual is generally difficult, and that, when this is added that he enters the labor market in a period of recession or recovery, a labor scar is generated.

Salaries are not high for a long time or because they take a long time to find employment, he said.

“Many researchers find what they call the scar effect, which means carrying the effects of working life for decades. For example, after the 2009 crisis, it took many years for companies to hire to recover. The risk that exists is that there are almost a generation of young workers who can do poorly in the job market for many years, “said Kaplan.

At the same event, Bernardo González, president of the Mexican Association of Retirement Savings Fund Administrators (Amafore), recalled that 60 percent of workers in Mexico work in the informal market and that this proportion will rise when the end of the lockdown.

For his part, Alejandro Salafranca Vázquez, head of the Decent Work Unit of the Ministry of Labor and Social Security (STPS), urged companies to negotiate the wages of their workers to keep their jobs.

Not everyone can hold it (paying wages with the closure of activities), not everyone has the same muscle, so the call of the STPS is that they reach an agreement with the workers, in the case of having to reduce the salary, “he said.

“There is a legal issue, which is that today there are no instances where to register the agreement, but this is not a problem, it will normally be documented that for three months there was an agreement to reduce wages to whatever it was,” said Salafranca Vázquez. .

