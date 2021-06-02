young people who will not return to offices | Tec Review

There is a trend that is leading millennials to give up their stable jobs, with good (and bad) wages, to go after their dreams, balance their mental health and seek a better quality of life.

You would think that in a country like Mexico no one would quit their job, taking into account that, from the moment the pandemic began, in April 2020, the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) recorded a historical loss of 555,000 formal jobs derived from the confinement measures.

Who would leave the stability of their income in the middle of an economic crisis?

YOLO! Goodbye to life ‘godín’

Millennials, exhausted and fed up with the ‘godin’ culture, are inclined to say yes to the challenge of being independent, despite the fact that in Mexico, 40% of its population lives in working poverty.

That is, the work is not enough to buy the basic food basket, according to data from the National Council for the Evaluation of Social Development Policy (Coneval), which measures poverty in the country.

But the motivations exceed the national reality and the spirit of the YOLO economy is installed, derived from the acronym that English says You Only Live Once, that is, you only live once.

What does Yolo mean?

This expression is used in the United States for various contexts in social networks, with the tag #YOLO, as a life motto adopted by young people to describe the joy of living and take advantage of all the opportunities that life offers them.

The pandemic motivated some Mexicans to leave their offices, because, although a home office scheme was started, many suffered from job burnout, due to zoom meetings and extended work hours.

It is the case of Dani Mejía, a 31 year old graphic designer. In interview for Tec Review He says that as a result of the stress and anxiety caused by his two-year job in an advertising agency, he decided to jump into entrepreneurship, along with a couple of friends who work in the same sector.

Another case was that of Rafael Alarcon, 37, who is an architect and left his job to undertake, in the middle of the pandemic.

He explains that this step was not so simple, especially because the confinement measures due to Covid-19 had just begun, which halted construction for a brief period.

Hector Velasco, a 38-year-old lawyer, had a stable job in a major firm and with a stable salary. He was also seduced by risk and decided to start his own office.

The uncertainty of the pandemic generated an appetite for risk

“And if I die tomorrow from the virus, was it worth it? Will they remind me at the agency or at the job I was in? In the end we are replaceable ”, says Dani Mejía.

She knew that this step was for the brave. It is not so easy to risk entrepreneurship. It wasn’t safe, but decided not to want to try.

“The pandemic came to change the way of thinking of people and you say ‘I prefer to be happy.’ Seriously, you don’t know how long your life will last“, account.

The leader of Soy-Modo, an events agency, says that at the beginning of the confinement, the home office came to alter her physical and mental health, because her bosses called her at hours outside of working hours, the zoom meetings diminished her productivity.

In the end, he realized that by quitting he had nothing to lose. He did not receive employment benefits or computer equipment.

“It would seem that with the pandemic and the wave of unemployment I would not quit my job, but it motivated me to take that step,” he says.

For his part, Rafael Alarcón comments that many times the “godinate” (as he calls the office worker lifestyle), in general, is not willing to accept that risk or sacrifice his stability in the present.

But in his case, he did not see the next 30 years of his life under that routine.

“Days ago, I told my partner that it is the time to endure and endure, that the rewards will come later. Maybe what my friends (office workers or employees) will work for 30 years and I will achieve in 10 years ”, he thinks.

For Rafael, the straw that broke the camel’s back and led him to quit his job was an arbitrary transfer from one city to another that was imposed on him where he worked. He was already used to traveling around the construction sites he had to supervise; He was based in Pachuca, but he moved to Monterrey and then they asked him to go back to the first city.

That led him to make a decision.

“A year ago when the pandemic started, between March and April (2020) and work started to drop, the company told me to go back to Pachuca… I realized that it no longer suited me. That’s why I thought: it’s now or never, ”he recalls.

Hector Velasco began to be part of the YOLO economy also due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Remember that, in the law firm where you worked, the arrival of customers was on the decline, because they could not pay such high fees, due to the economic crisis.

Thus, decided to found his boutique office and provide more affordable costs for clients.

“I have been with the firm for a year and so far we are doing very well, I am about to hire one more lawyer to help us with the workload,” he says.

Yolo economy, accompanied by financial adjustment and savings

Dani, Rafael and Héctor used their savings, adjusted in their personal finances and looked for partners in the same field to carry out their ventures

“It helped me that I had savings and with my partners we divided the expenses among four people. That helped a lot. It also made everything easier for me, because as a freelancer you don’t know how much they are going to pay you or normally clients pay in 70 days ”, Dani details.

The reality is that income is not constant. The director of Soy Modo says that there were months where she could earn 40% more and there were other months where she earned less than 30% compared to her usual income.

Meanwhile, Rafael made an adjustment in his personal finances, He tried to lower the expenses with his credit card, because he was aware that – at some point – he was going to need it, to be able to withstand the months when income declined.

In addition to adjusting his finances, the architect added his work settlement, savings he had had for a year and partnered with a friend to complement the work, since she specializes more in the project area.

“By the time the most complicated months of the pandemic arrived, at the end of April, small work was done, finishing the work I had to use the savings, lower the debts and use the issue of bank loans,” he explains.

The risk increases if you have financial dependents

“It’s now or never, because I’m 37 years old, and when I want to have children later on it’s going to get complicated, ”says the architect.

He is aware that it is more complicated to make the decision to become independent when you have to have a fixed income by force, because if not, “The family does not eat”.

He advises whoever wants to do it, to ‘keep the thorn’ as to whether it worked or not.

“If it doesn’t work, you can go back to work for someone else.”

The YOLO Economy sounds good in concept, but in practice it comes with a number of responsibilities, complications, and uncertainties; the entrepreneurs said. “You don’t know if you’re going to eat next month.”

In the case of women, betting on the YOLO Economy is even more complicated.

In a survey carried out by the Association of Entrepreneurs of Mexico (ASEM) as of September 2020, 23% of women entrepreneurs considered that the availability of time is one of the factors that affects the failure of their MSMEs, due to the fact that the burden of care and children fall on them.

We asked Dani about the issue and she replied that it does influence a woman’s decision when she has children, simply by having to think about supporting those who depend on you, not only economically, but also over time.

“When you have fixed expenses, you think more about taking that step. It does influence the fact of not having another commitment, such as not having children. That gave me that freedom to say, I’m going to throw myself and see what happens ”, he confesses.

Sacrifice a little income, for time and quality of life

The architect Rafael Alarcon He said that another reason he succumbed to the YOLO Economy had to do with his desire to break the cycle of being an employee.

He mentions that he did not see himself working in a company “as a godin” or an office worker.

“I have friends all my life, they know that all their lives they will work in a company, and they are happy. I have never seen myself working for 40 years at a desk, I see myself accepting risks and I think that has to do with the personality of each person ”, he commented.

In addition, he assured that he wanted to improve his quality and lifestyle, feel proud of being a generator of jobs and leave a legacy if one day he has children.

For her part, Dani, also known on social networks as La Diseñorita, says that despite seeing her income diminished, she would not change the flexibility and peace that allows her to be an independent worker.

He claims that he increased his productivity and – being a creative person – he discovered new things that he did not know he could do.

“You are capable of doing many things, but you will not discover it unless you step out of your comfort zone … now I have more time to draw and create new things,” he says.