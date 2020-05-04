Mexico.- The obesity and diabetes pandemic, as well as other chronic degenerative diseases that have been ignored in Mexico for decades, today have become a determining public health problem in the fatality of Covid-19, specialists warn.

According to Miroslava Solórzano, a bariatric surgeon at the general hospitals of Tacuba, the ISSSTE, and zone 194, of the IMSS, this type of disease has caused young adults in Mexico to develop very aggressive pneumonia, and therefore lethality in this population group is higher.

They are patients who are chronically ill. Your immune system is compromised

It is attributed to these diseases that in the country the average age of contagion by coronavirus is lower than in European countries such as Spain and Italy, which lead the number of infections worldwide

While in Spain and Italy the average age in confirmed coronavirus cases is 61 and 62 years, and in deaths of 83 and 79 years, respectively, in Mexico it is 46 and 59 years.

According to official information on the pandemic, in Mexico the population between 40 and 59 years of age represents 44 percent of infections.

In the case of Spain, this age group represents 32.3, and those over 60 52 percent of the cases, while in Italy the highest proportion, 39 percent, is concentrated by those over 70 years.

Simón Barquera, director of the Nutrition and Health Research Center of the National Institute of Public Health, warned that those who suffer from obesity and diabetes, among other chronic diseases, are in a state of vulnerability to infections.

“That is why in all age groups those with chronic diseases are at higher risk of complications. For all the challenges we have had infectious, people with chronic diseases respond in a suboptimal way.”

The specialist explained that those suffering from obesity have a state of chronic inflammation that causes suboptimal function of the immune system.

“A person with excess fat is more unlikely to respond well to infectious diseases.”

About diabetics, he said, in addition to the fact that they tend to be obese, which causes their immune system to become depressed, they have high levels of sugar in the body, and this also affects the immune system.

“High levels of sugar in tissues cause inflammation that affects the immune response.”

While those with high blood pressure have stress on the arteries and the entire cardiovascular system that also causes chronic inflammation.

Barquera warned about diets rich in junk food, as they are high in fat, sugar and salt and of poor quality of nutrients that the body requires.

“There are a number of elements in this diet that are not present, such as vitamins, minerals, which help the immune response.”

