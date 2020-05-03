Three young men and a young woman were detained after getting drunk on public roads and filming themselves having sex in front of a monument in the midst of a government-ordered home quarantine.

The recordings of that video reached the police, who began to investigate because, at least, two crimes were detected: obscene displays on public roads and violation of home quarantine in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to media from the Santiago del Estero province, in Argentina, the video was recorded last Wednesday in front of a monolith honoring the member countries of the Common Market of the South (MERCOSUR) in a central street.

The preliminary version is that the young men gathered to get drunk and after hours the woman and one of the men in the group began to have sex while the remaining two filmed.

The girl is presumed to belong to a local Roma community. In the recording, he can be seen performing oral sex on his lover and then undressing.

The video was published on the internet and quickly went viral reaching the hands of the prosecutor Gabriel Gómez who opened a case for obscene displays.

Then he ordered the arrest of the protagonists who are currently imprisoned at the Pampa de los Guanacos police station.

One of the residents of the area assured in journalistic statements that it was not the first time that the couple had sex in public places.

They also carried out psychological and psychiatric expertise and a socioenvironmental study on the accused. The conclusion, however, is that they do not have any type of psychological impairment that can mitigate their behavior.

Sexual intercourse is one of the most common reasons for breaking the compulsory isolation: an example of this occurred in the Pampas city of General Acha, where a woman was detained by the police driving a car without a license.

When the vehicle was requisitioned, they found a young man in the trunk with whom the driver was having an affair, so both were transferred to prison and the vehicle was forwarded.

Something similar happened in the city of Bariloche, when a couple was arrested in a place popularly known as “Villa Cariño”, having sex in a vehicle.

