study From the Complutense University of Madrid, young people have shown the most symptoms of anxiety and depression during this pandemic. Furthermore, the International Labor Organization (ILO) warns that more than 16% of young people have stopped working since the beginning of it, being the age group that the crisis is affecting “more seriously and quickly”. Hence I called “Avoid the risk of a generation of confinement”.“data-reactid =” 23 “> Although logic would invite us to think that those most affected by Covid-19 are also the most psychologically vulnerable, this is not the case. According to a study by the Complutense University of Madrid, young people are the who have shown more symptoms of anxiety and depression during this pandemic. Furthermore, the International Labor Organization (ILO) warns that more than 16% of young people have stopped working since the beginning of it, being the age group that the crisis is affecting “more seriously and quickly”. Hence I called “Avoid the risk of a generation of confinement”.

For Victor and Munina, students of 21 and 18 years old, respectively, their routine and future plans have changed dramatically and now they think about how they will adapt to the new normal.

But why has it affected young people more? According to Carmen Valiente, there are several causes that motivate him.

TRUNCATED FUTURE PLANS

Furthermore, as Claudia Riegosa (CJE) recalls, “not even 18% of the young population” in Spain already had the capacity to emancipate themselves, as a result of “precarious work situations such as temporary contracts”. In fact, more than half of young salaried people had temporary contracts in the first half of 2019, according to the latest data from the Emancipation Observatory.

They are also affected by being confined to their parents, Valiente points out. A situation shared by a good number of young people. According to the latest data from the Emancipation Observatory, just 18.6% of people between 16 and 29 years old are emancipated in Spain.