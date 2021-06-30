young people, targeted by covid (unsurprisingly)

People celebrate the feast of San Juan on Barceloneta beach. (Photo: Thiago Prudencio / SOPA Images / LightRocket via .)

The story is not new. During the confinements due to the pandemic, exemplary behavior is expected of the entire population, something that ends up being fulfilled in most cases, and then the incidence of coronavirus is reduced. With the de-escalation, the singing is different: it is allowed to travel, it is allowed to go out, it is allowed to meet, optimistic proclamations are launched, and then the contagions are triggered.

What has happened in the macro-outbreak in Mallorca was, in the words of epidemiologists, “to be expected”, although it does not cease to surprise by the high figures: around 1,500 infected people and some 5,000 in quarantine associated with several study trips to the islands . The case is on the lips of all of Spain and, once again, young people are in the spotlight.

“Something we could anticipate”

José Jonay Ojeda, spokesman for the Spanish Society of Public Health and Health Administration (SESPAS), maintains that the outbreaks registered these days in Spain were “something that we could anticipate.” The epidemiologist clarifies that the thing is not so much for the specific behavior of young people, but because, “just as it happened last summer, as it happened at Christmas or Easter, on holidays our behaviors change and our social interactions increase, and that is not something exclusive to young people or to this pandemic ”, he clarifies.

Last summer the youngest were already the great ones singled out for drinking bottles and partying, but this year there is also a key difference. They are the ones most affected by the infections, not only because they supposedly go out and interact more, but because they are the ones who have the least protection. “We all change our routine on vacation, but obviously the increase in incidence …

