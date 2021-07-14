Young people promote the slogan ‘I get vaccinated’ in networks to appeal to responsibility

A young woman receives the dose of the vaccine against covid-19 at the Isabel Zendal Nurse Hospital in Madrid, this Monday. (Photo: Europa Press via .)

Despite the fact that many young people feel identified as responsible for the fifth wave of the pandemic that is forcing several areas of Spain to reverse the de-escalation after weeks of uncontrolled parties and uncontrolled crowds, some have launched a campaign in networks to encourage vaccination and show that the majority respect the rules.

Young people over 16 years of age, who have already begun to be vaccinated in some communities such as Madrid, the Basque Country, Catalonia or the Balearic Islands, have wanted to show their commitment to stop the pandemic with the use of the #Yomevacuno label.

In this way, they want to demonstrate their collaboration to stop the spread of the virus in this new wave of infections that affects this age group with special virulence as it is the one that, within the vaccination strategy set by the Ministry of Health, receives the most late immunization.

The slogan #Yomevacuno has begun to spread through the networks rapidly as the vaccine reached the youngest, a label very similar to that of the Ministry of Health campaign #YomeVacunoSeguro presented on April 16 to encourage the population to receive the vaccination and protect yourself from the coronavirus.

On Twitter, Instagram and Facebook there are constant messages from young people who encourage their followers to get vaccinated, attaching a photo after receiving the puncture or posing next to the health personnel who have administered the doses.

And it is now, after the constant pointing out as responsible for the new wave of infections, when young people want to show that they are aware of the seriousness of the situation and want to be vaccinated.

According to the Ministry of Health, Spain is registering a significant increase in infections after recent cases of parties and social gatherings that have led to outbreaks but which, despite this, is not reflected in a considerable increase in hospital pressure and ICUs. as it happened in the previous waves.

The most notorious outbreak was the one that originated in Mallorca at the end of June after a study trip in which bottles were made in the street and crowds without a safety distance, which resulted in a very high number of infected young people from several autonomous communities.

Young people have also been singled out for being responsible for contagions in the field of nightlife, when most communities have been making closing times and capacity of venues and establishments more flexible since the beginning of summer.

A runaway incident

A measure that, given the incessant growth of infections, several communities have had to revoke.

Now, the youngest population that is in the age group between 16 and 29 years is waiting to receive the complete vaccination schedule, in order to be able to socialize and practice leisure in a way that does not put their health and health at risk. that of those around them.

With an incidence at 14 days of 1,183.5 in the age group between 12 and 19 years and 1,421.4 between 20 and 29 years -in Spain the incidence is 436.7-, little by little the communities have accelerated the opening of the self-citation to this group.

Fans of the Spanish National Team celebrate Spain’s goal against Italy in the European Championship. (Photo: . via .)

A measure that many eagerly awaited and that has been a great reception among young people.

In 24 hours, the Community of Madrid has received 174,000 appointments from young people over 16 years of age. The Madrid Minister of Health, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, has been optimistic this Tuesday about these data.

In the Basque Country, the response of young people to vaccination “is being very positive” because since Friday 126,678 appointments have been awarded for the months of July and August, according to the Basque Health Minister, Gotzone Sagardui, this Tuesday.

Meanwhile, in Catalonia, last Friday 11.2% of young people aged 16 to 29 had the first vaccine against COVID-19.

The rest of the autonomies have already declared themselves in favor of opening vaccination to young people over 16 years old as soon as possible to stop the advance of the new wave of infections that continues to rise.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

