Mexico City.- The virus that has been crowned against humanity by changing the way of living in Mexico and the world, has no way back; the Covid-19 It halted the global economy, collapsed health services, and has also put the education system in check.

It is in this sector where it is worth thinking, what role does uncertainty play? What is happening to students at universities? What is your feeling? Beyond the quick adaptability that they have in the case of virtual media on the various platforms.

It may interest you: SEP broadcasts schedules on television

Some of them have expressed that they feel stressed, anxious and some depressed by the measures of social distancing.

They comment that these feelings arise from the uncertain economic scenario that is taking place, without a doubt, and that it will affect them and their families, but the main reason for their feelings is more due to the lack of face-to-face social relationship in the universities with their peers, teachers and managers, even with the intensive handling of digital devices.

Others such as the case of Claudia, an upper-middle-level student at UNAM who shows her concern since before the Coronavirus arrived in Mexico, because his school went into unemployment for two months and the coexistence between classmates is very important.

I miss the face-to-face classes, the exams are online for my classmates and we deliver assignments by mail, but the truth is not the same, Claudia said.

Other young people explained that they are prevented from living with their friends and attending school, they become bored and restless, often pushing parents into stressful situations that can lead to domestic violence.

For its part, the SEP explained that initially it is expected that the staggered return to face-to-face classes will be the May 17 in risk-free municipalities and June 1 throughout the country, as long as, at that time, the areas responsible for health at the federal and state levels officially lift the confinement.

ARH