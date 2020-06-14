The survey showed that from 2000 to 2018, nearly one in three US men ages 18 to 24 reported not having had sexual activity in the past year.

UNITED STATES.- Sexual activity among young men in United States it fell sharply since 2000 and about a third said it has not had sex with a partner in a year, according to a study published this Friday that suggests that social networks and electronic games could be filling the gap.

The trend is worrisome because the intercourse they are important for well-being and health, the researchers wrote.

The survey showed that from 2000 to 2018, almost one in three men in United States between 18 and 24 years old reported not having had sexual activity in the last year.

Lack of sexual activity, or sexual inactivity, also increased among young men and women ages 25-34 during the survey period, the report published in the JAMA Network Open showed.

Possible reasons for the drop in sexual frequency could also include the stress of having to balance work and intimate relationships, as well as the prevalence of other forms of individual entertainment.

Analyzing data from the biennial survey between 2000 and 2018 of almost 10 thousand men and women between 18 and 44 years old, researchers found that 16.5% of those surveyed reported less sexual activity in 2016-2018 compared to 9.5% in 2000. -2002, mainly single heterosexual men.

Men who were unemployed or had lower incomes were more likely to be sexually inactive, as were men and women who were students.