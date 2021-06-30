Young people from the ballet acting career, the lonely heroes

Rosario Manzanos

MEXICO CITY. There is light at the end of the tunnel, through thick and thin, in a stormy ocean from which threatening monsters sprout, young people from the career of ballet interpretation have managed to break all kinds of obstacles, to literally jump to world dance stardom.

Rocío Alemán, from Monterrey, a former student of the Escuela Superior de Música y Danza de Monterrey, has been named prima ballerina of the Stuttgart Ballet in Germany and is, after Elisa Carrillo, a young woman who has shown tenacity, working capacity and rigor that have borne fruit in his ascending to a connoted position and of the highest demand.

The gifted performer was the winner of a scholarship to study at the John Cranko School within the framework of the Córdoba International Dance Festival chaired by Martha Sahagún Morales. Thus, from the age of 16 he has carried out his career in Europe.

But not only has she managed to climb the great leagues of world ballet, also the Saltillo dancer Edwin Said González has been awarded a contract to dance with the English National Ballet.

This is the first time that a young man trained in the Professional Ballet of Coahuila and later also in the Superior School of Music and Dance of Monterrey has managed to obtain a scholarship to train in the English company itself and has obtained a contract to grow even more .

Both cases deserve hype, but once again it is clear that the great achievements of ballet in Mexico are not collective, but respond to personal drive. Because at the moment, it has not been possible to consolidate a true ballet movement in the country. There are few professional companies that exist and making a career in Mexico today is losing the possibility of transcending within this world art.

Like high-performance athletes, great mexican dancers they stand out by their own effort. Despite what the cultural authorities say, the sacrifices, the money that has been invested and the efforts of families who try to make their children succeed in what they like the most, it has not been possible to make ballet transcend on a collective level.

As the great experts in cultural management, the art of ballet exists: with the support of the government, without the support of the government and, above all, despite the government.

