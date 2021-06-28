Young people don’t have time to cook or is it just an excuse?

More and more companies appear prepared food, that bring you home traditional or healthy dishes, such as Wetaca or the recent ROOTS Mindfoodness; although this second one is more focused on healthy dishes for pregnant women and babies up to two years old. But, Is it the shortage of time that makes us turn to these services? Why are young people so obsessed with lack of time? Is it a real sensation or an imposition?

In this life nothing can be generalized. There will be people who turn to prepared food companies out of laziness or because they don’t like or don’t know how to cook. And there will be others that will do it for time. Or rather: due to time shortage.

Alejandro admits that he sometimes throws away prepared meals “out of laziness.” “It’s fast and when I don’t feel like cooking or I don’t have time, I throw them away,” he says. The meals you usually buy are frozen. He does not throw away this type of food every day, but he does usually have something in the freezer for one day that telecommuting becomes complicated or ends up too tired to work. In addition, it has tested on various prepared food sites with which he is quite happy.

Instead, Blanca, who is autonomous and separated mother, has asked Wetaca only once on the recommendation of friends. “In general it was very good, except one thing that the girl did not like and another that I thought was very salty, we ate well. Now yes, the portions are not as big as I was told and for both of us we were a bit short, “he explains.” It can be accompanied with something else, like a first-class pie, for example. “He made the decision to order because he was experiencing a major work peak, so he decided that he could save time by resorting to these types of prepared dishes. “You just have to put it in the microwave for a couple of minutes and that’s it,” he says. that week saved him time that he could dedicate to work.

Ready meals and lack of time

As we have already commented, this seems to be the starting point: lack of time. But let’s not get to the superficial part of why we turn to ready meals, let’s see why do we have such a lack of time. To better understand what is happening with the rise of this type of company, in Ezanime.net we have spoken with Mariano Urraco, Professor of Sociology at the Distance University of Madrid (UDIMA).

“All those kinds of initiatives that arise and seem to come to help give us clues or clues about how contemporary society works and where it is going in the future ”, explains Urraco over the phone. But in order to better understand what we are experiencing now, we have to go back a few decades.

And it is that “for some decades we have been fully involved in a society that we could call of do it yourself”. Among the examples highlighted by the youth Soviet expert are spending the purchase ourselves and paying for the supermarket checkout without a cashier or the same with the gasoline pump. He too use of the ATM or online banking instead of the person who attended the counter. Ultimately, in the end it is one who ends up working and “doing things that other people did before,” Urraco illustrates.

And the interesting twist on a sociological level is that we sell this do it yourself as a positiveEven as a way to express your identity, what less than to assemble your furniture or many other things that a person specifically dedicated to that would have done to you before, ”says the UDIMA sociologist. “But that was standardized, boring. And it is better, from this point of view, that everyone can go about doing their thing and building their consumer products from a very limited variety of choice.”

Photo by Agê Barros on Unsplash

Money does not give happiness…

“Today and, especially in the future, we will see that the rich are not those who have time but those who have money to buy time”

But this type of society does not appear out of nowhere. “It has been developed under the banner of improving efficiency, speed. Speed ​​is the key to this company,” says Urraco. “Time is limited, the day cannot be extended no matter how much we want. Hence the shortage of time. Time is a powerful currency in our society. Today and, especially in the future, we will see that the rich It is not the one who has time but the one who has money to buy time, “adds the sociologist.

“And this purchase of time is done in many forms: there are shows where there is a queue for people who pay less and then there is a premium access in which they pay more. There you gain time from not being in the queue. You can also pay people to do paperwork for you, to administer certain issues or run errands for you, to take care of your children, in short, there are many ways to buy time, more than we can think of when we talk about this phrase “. Mariano Urraco, sociologist and professor at UDIMA

On this affirmation of the sociologist, Blanca agrees very much. “If I could hire someone to clean my house, for example, I would. Except to take care of my daughter, I would pay for many services “, he says.

… but can buy the time to be happy

Therefore, money does not bring happiness; but yes can buy the time we need to be happy. Not worrying about bills and spending the day doing whatever we want? It will probably be the dream of many, who would also settle for not worrying about reaching the end of the month without having to moonlight.

In fact, it is not the first time that we have seen this claim that the rich have the most time. You just have to remember In time (Andrew Niccol, 2011), the dystopian film in which services were exchanged for life time. And lack of time was a problem. For Urraco, the film is interesting “to see how time is associated with wealth.”

Weber already talked about this

Not only prepared food companies sell us that time savings to spend on other things. “We can think about the number of professions that exist today that are ways of providing time to consumers. Obviously they are services for those people who can pay them. This links to a society that is subjected to a continuous streamlining process. This he already said more than a century ago Max weber, who was one of the first sociologists, “says Urraco.

“He spoke that since the origin of capitalism, society is subjected to that continuous process of rationalization that implies a continuous search for effectiveness and efficiency, which implies taking the calculation with principle of all our actions. I say ours as individuals, but I also say our companies, which calculate down to the last detail, down to the last second, how much can be obtained from each moment, and there once again time enters the equation. In this sense, the techniques used to squeeze every last second of time and make it as productive as possible have been perfected and continue to be perfected. This is contemporary society, this is society subjected to rationalization, to that constant cost-benefit calculation. In practice, it translates into a shortage of time and in that tricky discourse that the important thing is quality time. “

Produce or consume, the only two options

Photo by Thought Catalog on Unsplash

Urraco also explains the fallacy of quality time. They sell us that, although we lack time, with only ten minutes we can have quality time. I mean, it would be enough. “This is a way of deceiving people. But it is very popular, because we are all very internalized, we are very socialized in this, that clock of I am producing or I am not producing. This is quality time and this is wasted time,” he explains .

“The idea of ​​time is based, in turn, on the historical moment of development of the capitalist model in which we live. That, as we cannot waste time, we have to generate it within those 24 hours; we must try to make the most of that time. And those optimization techniques at work and of course also they are optimizing consumption, for example with these platforms that sell prepared meals. “” If you can buy time in preparing food, you have to take advantage of that time. These types of companies take advantage of that, under the idea of ​​time for you, which is how they sell it, that time will end up being time for the benefit of another “, concludes the sociologist.

In short, the lack of time is not only a real problem, due to the working conditions that many people have or because they have to take care of sick children or relatives. The reason does not matter but the system bombards us so that we feel that everything that is not producing or consuming is a waste of time. And nobody wants to throw their life away, right?

They are not only ready meals

But it is not only in terms of food, almost any streaming service sells you something similar. Want ad-free music today? Pay Spotify or another platform of the style. Do you want to watch series or movies when you feel like it without depending on free-to-air television? Pay for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus and HBO. We also see it in transport: don’t you want to take a taxi because they are expensive, but you don’t have time to get there by public transport? Try Cabify, Uber or even Blablacar. Let’s get back to the food: you want to eat from your favorite restaurant, but you don’t feel like getting dressed, going there, waiting in line and eating? With Uber Eats, Deliveroo or Glovo you have your order in no time at home. Without having to waste a second.

In short, we have only one life and the system is used to sell us a whole series of services related to this shortage of time. But, unfortunately, they only serve to alleviate the lack of time among people who have money. For those who have neither one thing nor the other, the system will continue to squeeze them and make them feel bad for not consuming; despite the fact that they surely have several jobs to survive. Time should not be a bargaining chip.

