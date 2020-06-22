They find a dismembered body in a suitcase in Seattle and report everything on TikTok until the police arrive

By: Web Writing

A group of teenagers found the corpse of a person within a bag in Seattle, United States.

According to the boys, they had reached Alki Beach, where they found the bag and they decided to open it to see if it contained money or anything of value.

However, when they got closer, they noticed that it gave off an unpleasant smell and also contained a black bag.

« We found this bag black. We were joking that maybe the bag I would have money … [Pero] the smell was overwhelming, « explain the video’s subtitles.

In the video, the amateur cameraman is heard saying to a girl, « Open it! It sucks! »

Police announced the discovery of two items of luggage containing a corpse.

The King County medical examiner is working to identify the remains and determine the cause of death.