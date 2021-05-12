“Young people come out to claim the lack of a future”

Fourteen days have passed since the so-called ‘National Strike’ threw thousands of Colombians into the streets, protesting against the Iván Duque government’s tax reform project. Many young people, desperate at the lack of opportunities, they see in these mobilizations the opportunity to change their future.

Despite the fact that in these two weeks they have managed to have the project withdrawn, and caused the resignation of the Minister of Finance, Alberto Carrasquilla, the clashes with the police have aggravated the tense riots, leaving 27 dead on its way, according to the authorities -more than 40 dead according to civil organizations-.

Colombian citizens, fed up with cosmetic reforms and unfulfilled promises, are calling for a profound change in the country. Although the social outbreak was caused by the tax reform, this it was nothing more than the pretext to resume the pending protests against the Colombian president; in a country where the pandemic has worsened the economic situation and its great social inequalities.

“Latin America is the most unequal area in the world -not the poorest-, and Colombia is one of the most unequal countries in Latin America. Although they have corrected absolute poverty, there are still many differences among their citizens, “he explains to 20 minutes Rafael Grasa, professor of International Relations at the Autonomous University of Barcelona and former president of the International Catalan Institute for Peace.

Why have the protests broken out now?

Important mobilizations began in South America in 2019, especially in Chile and Ecuador, but also in Colombia. In the midst of those demonstrations, the Mobile Anti-riot Squad (esmad) killed student Dilan Cruz, barely 20 years old and today a symbol of the protests in Colombia.

“During the 2019 protests, President Duque held a round of ‘National Conversations’, which in practice was to meet with everyone and listen to everyone, but not agreeing on anything“says Fat.

The arrival of the pandemic calmed the spirits by force; or so it seemed, since the difficult economic situation aggravated by the pandemic resurrected citizen protests more than a year later. “In a country where more than 30% of the economy is informal and, therefore, many people earn their day on the street, it caused confinement to face a dilemma: die from the virus or starve“acknowledges Rafael Grasa.

Protesters clash with members of the Mobile Anti-Riot Squad (ESMAD) .EFE / Ernesto Guzmán Jr

“We are facing a general feeling of dissatisfaction of the population with the Government”, tells this medium Santiago, a young lawyer who has lived through the protests from his hometown, Bogotá. “This goes beyond the political, it is a social issue,” he says.

Tax reform: the last straw

In this context of social tension and economic exhaustion, the tax reform project landed, that unloaded the weight of the collection to recover the country from the crisis in the middle classes; failing to fulfill the promise that Duque had made in his electoral campaign.

“They need to bring in money because there is a structural deficit. Colombia depended a lot on oil, which has had very low prices for years,” says Grasa, who nevertheless acknowledges that “any president would have realized that this tax reform was from an arsonist (…) The tax reform was not even supported by the industrial unions “.

“The reform increased the tax collection base, but maintained the tax exemptions for large capital, which reveals the ideological orientation of the measure, which maintains that Tax exemptions for large capitals generate economic growth, when what should be promoted is household consumption“, adds Julián Suarez, a young Colombian contacted by 20 minutes who has participated in the protests.

On May 1, three days after the start of the mobilizations, the tax reform project was canceled, but not the mobilizations, which continued to demand numerous changes: end patronage and corruption, the defense of national agricultural, industrial, artisanal and peasant production, create policies to end gender discrimination, sexual and ethnic diversity, the cancellation of Duque’s project to reuse aerial sprays with glyphosate against illegal plantations, a herbicide that the WHO qualified as “probably carcinogenic”; or recover the peace plan between the Government and the FARC, among many other measures.

“The people who are on the streets have very ambitious aspirations, such as the withdrawal of the health reform, which aggravates the already precarious conditions of the country’s health service, as well as actions aimed at achieving greater justice and social inclusion“Suárez says, adding that” of course also a total reform of the police. “

The Police depend on the Ministry of Defense

Colombian authorities have alleged this week that the protesters “are organized criminal groups with illegal financing connected to drug trafficking that seek to generate instability, “Colombia’s Minister of National Defense Diego Molano said in an interview with CNN.

The Colombian police are militarized; They do not depend on the Ministry of the Interior, but the Ministry of Defense, a consequence of the long period of conflict against drug trafficking and guerrillas that Colombia has lived through for decades.

However, despite the peace process promoted by the previous president, Juan Manuel Santos, and the dismantling of the FARC, as well as the attempt to reintegrate the guerrillas into society, the security forces have not carried out the reform that the population demands.

The Duque government’s refusal to advance in the peace process has left people related to this pact unprotected, many of them assassinated in recent years. The UN estimates that since the signing of the peace agreement in 2016 More than 400 social leaders and ex-combatants have been assassinated, while other organizations raise the figure to more than 700.

The 2022 elections in the spotlight

In little more than a year, Colombia will hold presidential and legislative elections, therefore, Any measure adopted by Duque, declaration of the opposition in favor of the mobilizations or rapprochement with the protesters may also be analyzed in an electoral key. “Any politician who tries to get into the conflict or act as a mediator could say goodbye to 2022, so there is also a very tacticist vision,” explains Grasa.

In view of the fact that the first round of dialogues with the National Unemployment Committee last Monday ended without agreements, seems to have caused the Colombian government to now be willing to go further and ‘negotiate’. In the coming days it will be known if these negotiations manage to calm the streets or on the contrary it will happen as in 2019, where the rounds of ‘dialogue’ did not reach any port.

“There is a deep division between what the National Unemployment Commission asks for and what the street people ask for”Suárez warns, who admits that he has no special hope in the negotiations between the government and this interlocutor of the protests, who is “highly politicized.”

The fear that the passage of time will radicalize the protests is very present. “People are going to keep coming out and what I fear is that, between the electoral scenario and the inability of each other, Although there are many people who ask for peace of mind, there will be those who take advantage of it“says Fat.

Suárez acknowledges that a dangerous path that the protests can take is that “generalized violence breaks out and Duque uses it to declare a state of exception,” thus gaining time until the end of his term. “The youth, before going out to claim a political or ideological position, what is coming out is to claim the lack of opportunities and, above all, the lack of future“says the young Colombian.