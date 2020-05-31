The ILO warned that young people between 15 and 24 years old will be hit hardest than the rest of the population due to the economic crisis derived from the COVID-19 pandemic

According to an analysis carried out by the International Labor Organization (ILO), young people between 15 and 24 will be the hardest hit than the rest of the population due to the economic crisis derived from the pandemic of COVID-19.

The ILO He asserted that this generation, which has been called “the confined generation”, is not only the one that will suffer the most from the effects of the pandemic, but it is also the one that faced the most labor difficulties before it.

The agency warned that one in six young people The world has lost its job since the beginning of the epidemic and that those who continue to work have reduced their working hours by 23 percent.

Susana Puerto, specialist in ILO youth employment, He told the BBC that this is a generation in which the mark of confinement by the virus will remain for at least a decade.

The specialist assured that although it was estimated that the crisis would be similar to that of 2008, it has been possible to notice that it will be worse because it will have more lasting effects.

This is because the pandemic sharpened vulnerabilities that young people already had in their work environments such as rising unemployment and low-paying occupations.

He warned that due to closure of schools and educational centers It is considered that there is a high risk that many young people will fall behind or not return to the educational system.

Thus, this pandemic has a triple negative impact for young people because it affects their jobs, their education and limits their entry into a work environment.

The expert also anticipated that a increase in the number of young people who neither study nor work globally and that this will increase in the case of young women.

“Half of the young people surveyed feel fear or mistrust in the future. Young people can fall into states of depression or anxiety and that is devastating, “said Puerto.

The ILO He proposed that in order for this not to happen and for young people to have access to new jobs, governments should implement policies that require investment in job creation.

The agency also stated that they must take urgent action and on a large scale towards the most vulnerable factors of the population, including their sources of employment through support for businesses, income and protection of employees in their workplaces.

With information from the BBC