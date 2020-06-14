The consequences of the NBA coronavirus pandemic are going to be enormous, being able to overcome the billions of dollars in losses for the whole of the competition if the situation does not go back with the bubble organized in Orlando to end the season this summer. It is still to be seen, after the salary adjustments that were made in May in collusion with the union, how the limits of salary cap and luxury tax are for the 2020/21 season and successive. The NBA economy is going to suffer and big contracts are going to be a little less from next season, although it remains to be seen what exact adjustment is made.

This concern has been transferred not only to the players veterans that they were going to be free agents this 2020, but to the young boys those who are running out of the rookie escalated contract (which has been maintained since the draft; in this year’s case, those of 2017). According to Adrian Wojnarowski (ESPN), there are several who exposed the members of the Players Association at the already famous meeting organized by Kyrie Irving their doubts about this problem. But there is Another factor that comes into play and that is added to the claims: a possible injury in the decisive phase of Disney World caused by the months of inactivity and that causes the teams not to offer them the expected amount.. Something similar has already happened in the recent past with DeMarcus Cousins ​​or Isaiah Thomas and they want to secure a plan. To the Paul or Temple, representatives of the NBPA, were asked to negotiate a millionaire clause to be paid by the NBA in the event of an injury and the teams respond negatively to it. Cited players who have given voice to the protest according to this information? ‘Bam ‘Adebayo (Heat), De’Aaron Fox (Kings), Kyle Kuzma (Lakers), Donovan Mitchell (Jazz) and Jayson Tatum (Celtics).