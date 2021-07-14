Young people are victims of robbery at anticovid vaccination headquarters

MEXICO CITY.- Two young people were robbed at the covid-19 vaccination headquarters installed in the Vasconcelos Library.

The events occurred on Saturday, July 10, when Mariana went to get the covid-19 vaccine and her companion Carlos was waiting for her in a planter.

A man with a badge with the ISSSTE logo entered and exited in front of him.

It was at the glass entrance where the policemen are that he told me that access was restricted and that he could not pass with my things or with Charly’s, because the area where we were going to enter were the vaccines. I grabbed my fanny pack and he told me to put it in my backpack, he gave it to the officer, ”says Mariana.

He begins to say that he needed help to move some boxes and who could join, ”explained Carlos.

Mariana was about to leave and Carlos had already entered the Library accompanied by the man who identified himself by the name of Fernando.

He told her to tell Mariana if she wanted to participate as well and she accepted.

I kept his backpack and was waiting for this man and for the moment he is leaving, he tells me that it was not possible to take out the boxes that I had to enter at the time, ”said Mariana.

With the friends separated and Mariana carrying all the things, he told him that he had to order them from the police at the entrance, he gave them to her himself and Mariana saw how the uniformed woman received them, put them in the Library and then disappeared.

After waiting a while, Mariana returned to the door for her things.

I was very upset and people from the brigades approached and I began to describe them, but no one knew him ”.

While inside, Carlos was also looking for a reason for the man who had supposedly hired him and from what a policeman replied, he assumes that it is not the first time he has done it.

He immediately answers me, no, because I think they have already taken your things. “

For this reason, young people consider that the police are in collusion with this man or at least protect him.

The policemen insisted on affirming that it was our fault, but we insisted that we were not lying and had to appear on camera and at that moment many elements began to surround us, such as intimidating us so as not to go to the MP to draw up the minutes, ”said Carlos.

The policemen even suggested that they make arrangements with the police who claim to have received the backpacks.

Disappointed by the attitude of the police, they went to file a complaint while waiting for the security cameras to be shown, since there is one right at the door where the events took place, and thus the subject who deceived them is identified.

He is a person of approximately 1.60 in height, between 40 and 45 years old, light brown complexion, a little cacarizo of the face, wide forehead, he combs his hair with a lot of gel and standing hair and brings a cherry colored badge holder from the ISSSTE “, he explained. Mariana.

