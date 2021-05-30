A group of young people, on May 20 in Sitges (Barcelona), after the reopening of nightlife in Catalonia. (Photo: Europa Press via Getty Images)

Young people are no longer so left-wing. The triumph of individualism as a coordinate to orient oneself in the political world in Europe and also in Spain has changed the old mantra that youth tend to align with the left.

There are several clues that warn of this phenomenon, although the most conclusive so far is a recent study by Fondapol, a prestigious French think tank, which confirms that young Europeans between 18 and 24 years old are on the right, even more than older people. of 65.

Despite the fact that French pollsters did not ask young Spaniards in the survey, political scientist Javier Lorente, professor of political science at the Rey Juan Carlos University and an expert in the political positioning of youth in Spain, shares the diagnosis, although he qualifies it : “If we compare the young people of today with how they were before, those of today have returned to more or less normal positions. It is not that young people are more on the right, but rather that they are less on the left ”.

For Lorente, what was extraordinary was the political affiliation of those who socialized in the late 1960s and 1970s: “They were marked by years of protests that in different countries took different forms: the protests against the Vietnam War in the US; the French May, which also had a great impact in Italy: the Prague spring; the Cuban revolution… What’s more, it is not by chance that the Franco regime lit up the state of exception for the first time in 1969. The protests against the regime increased in that year ”.

But what has happened so that young people no longer see the left as a solution to their problems? The head of studies at the French think tank …

