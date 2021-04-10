Young people are catching Covid for not wanting to get vaccinated

April 9, 2021 April 9, 2021

In an interview for the program Say it Here with the Community, by José Pernalete, Dr. Dadilia Garcés, made a call to all those young people under 30 years of age who do not want to be vaccinated, detailed that it is they who are contagious in a greater proportion due to their rejection of the vaccine.

“This has caused the number of infections to skyrocket in the wake of the third wave of expansion of Covid-19” added the specialist.

Garcés also stressed that spring break was a trigger for an increase in the number of infections in Florida.

“Florida was one of the states with the highest number of cases of the British variant and this variant is more contagious, for those who thought they could not get it, one way or another they will, because they simply did not take care of themselves,” he said.

