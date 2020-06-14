Members of the class of Draft 2017 they will have to make their own contract extensions with their respective teams soon, or on the other hand sign with a new franchise as soon as they end their relationship in the summer of 2021. In any case, these players were in a situation of bewilderment in this regard. due to all the crisis of coronavirus.

However, as reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Players Union has made a phone call to the young stars of that Draft (Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell, Bam Adebayo, De’Aaron Foz and Kyle Kuzma, the possible next maximum contracts) to guarantee their respective insurance against injuries that prevent their renewals for the maximum salary.