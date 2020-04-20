Alexander has to take virtual classes but in his community Internet reception is not very good so he climbs the tree every day to have good reception

Argentina.- Through social networks, a young man went viral The Savior who climbs a tree to access the Internet and take classes online.

Alexander Contreras, Is a young man of 20 years, who studies the third year of the Bachelor of communication Sciences at the Autonomous University of Santa Ana of that Central American country and that due to the outbreak of COVID-19, The face-to-face classes were suspended.

When did you find out you would have virtual classes, He also knew that he would have problems, since he does not have Internet at home, so he must recharge his cell phone to be able to surf the net and take his class.

Every day, climb a tree to better capture the Internet signal since in the community of Atiquizaya, Ahuachapán, it is quite limited and for cell phone recharges to work it must remain high.

“I never imagined that a tree that we planted six years ago gave me the opportunity to continue studying. This is how I have to receive my classes online. It is the only place where I can find a little sign,” the young man told the portal. the Savior.com

His story went viral through social networks and has received recognition from users, who applaud the desire to excel from the young Salvadoran.

The story reached the ears of the president of The Savior, Nayib Bukele, who congratulated him and announced that he instructed that they will place a device with good signal and bandwidth, free of charge.

“Secretary @VladimirHandal, this is Alexander, a young man from Atiquizaya who has to climb the top of a tree, to have an Internet signal and receive his virtual classes. Connect a device with good signal and bandwidth, free. Tell him I congratulate him, “said the president in his publication.