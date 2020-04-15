He recently had a delicate operation on his head to remove part of the tumor.

By: Web Writing

Bogotá, Colombia.- A 19-year-old boy captured the attention of the press after having defeated the coronavirus despite his purest physical condition.

Daniel Felipe Vega suffers from cancer of the brain and was recently diagnosed with COVID-19 one day he attended one of his chemotherapy sessions.

The events occurred at the Ciosad clinic in Teusaquillo, Bogotá.

“I only went out into the street to do the tests that the oncologist asked me to do, kept me in the apartment and hardly ever left the room”

During an interview for the news network of Colombian origin, Noticias Caracol, the young man stated that he was totally unaware of where he had caught the fearful disease that has put the world’s major health systems in check.

Two months before being infected with coronavirus, the young man had undergone an operation on his head because the tumor had grown.

According to the testimony of the doctor responsible for the operation, it is quite an achievement to have saved his life because this type of patient has a high probability of dying of some complication when adding the COVID-19.

In Colombia, the measures taken by the state have been notably stricter than in Mexico. Data from Google establish that while in Colombia and Argentina they applied a reduction of 86 portento of mobility of people in public spaces, Mexico has made a closure of no non-essential activities ’that implies 35.4 percent of inactivity on public roads.

(With information from Noticias Caracol and Info7)