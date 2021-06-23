Young man who was shot to death after Puerto Rican parade in Chicago threw himself on his partner to try to save her



An altar was erected in the Humboldt Park area of ​​Chicago, where Gyovanni Arzuaga and his girlfriend Yasmín Pérez were fatally shot last Saturday.

Photo: Scott Olson / .

Yasmín Pérez died yesterday in Chicago after being shot after the Puerto Rican parade in that city on Saturday by a group of men who also shot his partner Gyovanni Arzuaga, 24 years old.

Pérez, 25, died this Tuesday morning after the incident in Humboldt Park what was captured by security cameras.

The Puerto Rican couple are survived by two children they procreated.

Friends of the couple are outraged by the crime

Upon learning of the young woman’s death, a friend of the couple identified as Jae Pacheco described the relationship between the two as stable and full of love.

“I found it so beautiful (the relationship),” Pacheco told the Sun-Times. “They met for the first time at a party and that’s where it all started. They fell in love and spent years together. They made a family together ”, added the interviewee.

“It was love at first sight,” he added.

In advance of a vigil of remembrance yesterday another friend of the deceased expressed her outrage at the events.

“U.S we are really upset and we’re angry, ”another friend of the victims identified as Janette Rodríguez told WGN 9.

“At first, I really couldn’t believe it, I was stunned. But it’s been hitting me these last few days. Justice will be served. Karma comes to everyone eventually, ”the woman pointed out.

The facts were captured by security cameras

At about 9:25 pm on Saturday when the event in which Puerto Ricanness was celebrated had ended, Pérez and Arzuaga were traveling in a vehicle through the 3200 block of West Division when they were involved in a minor accident and were ambushed.

Perez was beaten by several people and the girl was shot in the neck, according to Chicago police officials. When Arzuaga came to his aid, they also shot him.

Security camera footage shows the couple lying on the street next to the car as the attackers escape the scene.

Arzuaga used his body as a shield to protect his girlfriend

Lori Lightfoot, mayor of Chicago, said Monday that they have clues to clarify the case and who have identified the suspect of shooting.

“There is a person who fatally shot. But there were others around who dragged the poor woman out of the car, “said the official. “The man who was killed literally used his body as a shield and paid with his life,” added Lightfoot.

Lightfoot sent a direct message to those involved in the crime.

“You have to surrender because we are not going to spare any recourse to find them and bring them to justice and make sure that these people who created this shameless chaos and damage remain in custody until their day in court,” said the mayor.