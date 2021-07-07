Young man who ‘made a deal with the devil’ to win the lottery is convicted of murder

A British teenager was declared guilty Tuesday of murdering two sisters as part of a pact demonic to sacrifice to six women every six months in order to win the lottery Mega Millions Super Jackpot, a promise that the police believe he intended to keep.

Danyal hussein, who is now 19 years old, stabbed Bibaa Henry to death, 46, and Nicole Smallman, 27, in a savage attack in a north west London rural park in June last year, after they had celebrated Henry’s birthday with friends, according to police.

The demon they decided to eliminate from ‘The Conjuring 3’

Hussein perpetrated the murders to fulfill his part of a “contract”, with the demon “Mighty Lucifuge King Rofacale”, which he signed with his own blood, promising “Make a minimum of six sacrifices every six months as long as they are free and physically capable,” police told reporters.

I am totally convinced, and my team too, that he would have continued to commit more murders, “said Detective Chief Inspector Simon Harding, who led the investigation.” It is difficult for any normal person to understand. It’s almost a kind of movie. “

Henry and Smallman had gone to Wembley’s Fryent Park to celebrate with friends, but they were alone until the early hours. They took 150 photos, Harding said, and the last “haunting” image shows them glancing sideways at what police believe was Hussein’s arrival.

He stabbed Henry eight times and Smallman suffered 28 injuries after putting up a “very brave fight,” according to Harding. After the murders, he dragged the bodies into the woods, where they were found entwined the next day by Smallman’s boyfriend.

Hussein, who he lived with his mother, was located by the bloodstains found at the scene of the events and was arrested almost four weeks later, according to the police informed the media. They believe that only a hand injury sustained during the killings prevented him from carrying out further killings.

Spells

When detectives searched her home, they found her contract along with three lottery tickets. There were also satanic symbols and a handwritten spell book, He included some so that women would find him attractive, according to police.

Hussein denied his involvement at all times, claiming it was an elaborate conspiracy, but a jury at the London Old Bailey court found him guilty of the murders.

The sentence will be issued later.

The police said he was not clear how he became fascinated with the occult. The agents knew that he had accessed the dark internet, but could not access his account because he refused to give his passwords. He also had an iPad that they couldn’t unlock.

The footage they were able to see showed him chatting with other people online, but this had more to do with love spells, police told reporters.

Harding described Hussein, who had planned to go to summer camp in America, as a “very arrogant young man”, but otherwise unremarkable. He had been diagnosed with autism, but had nothing to do with mental health services.

The adolescent, who according to detectives had shown evidence of some far-right thinking, he was referred by his school in 2017 to the British anti-extremism program, but was discharged with no outstanding concerns the following year, police told reporters.

To compound the suffering of the victims, two policemen were charged with misconduct in public service for taking “inappropriate” photos at the murder scene and sharing them on WhatsApp.

emb