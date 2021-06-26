Young man was shot in the face in his car and ran to get to a hospital in a “quiet” area of ​​New York



Kips Bay, “quiet” area of ​​NYC.

Photo: Andrés Correa Guatarasma / Courtesy

A young man bleeding from his face dramatically ran to a hospital after being shot in the mouth while sitting in his vehicle on FDR Drive, in a supposedly quiet area of ​​Manhattan (NYC), reported NYPD.

Police reported that around 11 p.m. Wednesday, for an unspecified reason, the 25-year-old driver stopped his Audi on the north side of the FDR, near East 25th Street in Kips Bay, when suddenly he heard gunshots and then he felt pain. He then noticed that he had been hit in the mouth by a bullet, authorities said.

The injured man jumped out of his vehicle and tried in vain to stop other motorists for help. According to police, there were 911 calls from other drivers around 11:15 p.m. reporting the man running frantically on the road.

A Good Samaritan in a Ford Explorer car eventually stopped and let the injured man get into his car, later dropping him off at nearby Bellevue Hospital, where the victim was being held yesterday, according to Pix11.

The police said that The circumstances that led to the shooting were unclear, amid the upsurge in violence in the city. At the same time, arrests have dropped. According to experts, this raises fear of a more dramatic summer in NYC this 2021, as it is traditionally the time of most violence in the city.

No arrests have been made in this case. Who has information should call at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) and in Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Also via the crimestoppers.nypdonline.org page or by text message to 274637 (CRIMES), followed by TIP577. All communications are strictly confidential.