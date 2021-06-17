Young man threw his baby into a ravine to no longer pay pension



The 19-year-old had great differences with the child’s mother.

Photo: Ryutaro Tsukata / Pexels

Bringing a human being into this world involves great responsibilities, from emotional to financial, issues that many are not prepared to assimilate and face, which causes many men and women to escape from this situation, leaving little defenseless beings to their fate.

However, what was done by a 19-year-old young man from Bolivia is extremely creepy to never fulfill his paternity obligations again.

It turns out that the boy killed his one-year-old son by throwing him down a ravine after beating his partner to take it away, apparently not to pay for family assistance, the Bolivian Prosecutor’s Office reported this Wednesday.

The event occurred in the municipality of Colquiri, in the department of La Paz, when the man “grabbed the child and threw him into a ravine causing a head trauma” that caused his death, prosecutor Verónica Jara explained to the media.

According to Jara, the 20-year-old mother of the minor declared that she was “pasturing her little sheep and was teaching her to walk with the baby” when the subject appeared.

“The mother would not let the child go with the father because apparently they would have problems of a family assistance nature,” but the man beat her “to be able to take the child from her,” he said.

The baby’s body was transferred to La Paz for a “legal medical evaluation,” while the man was detained, but managed to flee when he was taken to the town of Quime where he had to testify before a prosecutor, according to Jara.

The departmental deputy director of the La Paz Police, Hernán Romero, told the Unitel channel that “the recapture of the accused was achieved in 12 hours,” who will be transferred to La Paz.

The death of the child brings the number of infanticides registered in Bolivia so far this year to 15, 5 of them in La Paz, the prosecutor explained.

Violence has not given respite to minors and women in this country, where a few days ago a 33-year-old man killed his one-year-old daughter by throwing her against a wall and beat and kicked his partner who was 8 months old. gestation.

In addition to the 15 infanticides, between January 1 and June 15 there have been 56 femicides, the Secretary General of the State Attorney General’s Office, Edwin Quispe, reported on this day.

“We call for reflection on our population to eradicate gender violence, it seems that the result of this confinement due to the health situation in which we find ourselves leads to episodes of violence,” lamented the official, quoted in a statement from the Public Ministry.

You are interested in:

He beat his nephew to death for having “stolen” his girlfriend

She sets her newborn baby on fire because she “felt sorry” for having gotten pregnant