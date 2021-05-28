Young man stabbed to death in Lower Manhattan skate park in broad daylight

A 27-year-old was stabbed to death in a skate park on the Lower East Side of Manhattan (NYC) early this morning.

The name of the victim has not been released, but she was identified by law enforcement sources as resident of The Bronx. He was discovered inside the “LES Coleman Skate Park” on Monroe and Pike streets around 7:40 am, police said, but the exact time of the attack was unclear.

He was found on the sidewalk with multiple stab wounds throughout the body. He was rushed to NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The alleged murder weapon, which appears to be a homemade knife, was discovered nearby. It was not reported if anyone else was injured.

According to the police, the young man had said that he suffered from “social anxiety.” In january the now deceased threw a 68-year-old man to the ground and beat and kicked him during a disputesources said. He was also taken to hospital from Washington Square Park in March, bleeding from his face and left ear, in another incident, the New York Post reported.