Cami did not hesitate to shave all her hair to show her sister Gaby that her hair does not define her

By: Web Writing

A few weeks ago he was diagnosed Cancer to the little one Gaby and since then her life has completely changed.

As it happens to many sick of Cancer, the loss of hair It is an evident sign that is difficult for many patients to accept and that is the case of the protagonist of this story.

Because of the treatments, he has lost all the hair on his body. The young woman is sad and says she feels very “ugly”, causing a situation of desolation that has not gone unnoticed by her sister higher, Cami, who has decided to convince her that not having hair has not taken away any of her beauty.

“I cannot say that everything that has happened has been easy, it has been difficult, it hurts. But this is not for any of us or for me, it is for you, Gaby“wrote the young woman along with the moving images she shared on her Instagram.

“I LOVE YOU with every bone in my body. You fight and you do it very well. I promise to spend with you every battle you pass because that is what the sisters do.”

“Today I snuffed myself sister and she’s here because she thinks she’s ugly, “she says Cami looking at the camera before placing his eyes on the minor. “So let me show you that it is not.”

After seeing how the older one shaves one of the eyebrows With a blade, the girl breaks down crying inconsolably and the two merge into a tight hug.

“No matter, Gaby! Who cares? I don’t care. The eyebrows they are not what makes you pretty, they are not, “says the young woman with tears in her eyes.” I love you! You’re beautiful, boo boo. “

The video has even provoked famous people, such as the singers Rihanna and Janet Jackson who shared the video and wished the young woman the best with two separate comments; or the actor Michael B. Jordan, who wished him great strength to continue fighting.