Young man returns a thrown lottery ticket to its owner, even knowing it was worth $ 1 million



Lea Rose Fiega will reward Abhi Shah’s family and use her money to have a good retirement.

As if to make a movie that lifts your spirits, this is the story of Lea Rose Fiega, a woman who works in an insurance company, who survived the Covid-19 and to whom a lottery ticket awarded with $ 1 million dollars was returned, after he had asked to be thrown away.

The story begins like this: Fiega was in the habit of buying scratch-off lottery tickets several times a week at the same Lucky Stop convenience store, located in Southwick, Massachusetts.

Fiega says that the day he bought the $ 30 ticket he was in a hurry because it was lunchtime and he scratched it very quickly. He saw it and didn’t think it was a winning ticket so he turned it in and asked to be thrown away.

For some reason the ticket stayed behind the counter for 10 days, until the son of the store owner, Abhi Shah, found the ticket while going through the trash.

Shah noticed that a number had not been scratched off the ticket. “I scratched it and the prize of $ 1 million appeared,” the young man told a local media.

A thousand ideas went through Shah’s head, from buying a car, a house, to getting a new self-service store.

But Fiega was a regular customer at the store, so Shah and her family knew who bought that ticket.

They discussed the issue as a family and finally decided that the best thing would be to return the winning ticket to Fiega. So Shah was appointed to be the spokesperson for the good news.

The young man came to Fiega’s work and told him: “My mom and dad want to see you.”

She initially refused to leave because she was working.

Shah persisted: “no, you have to come.”

At Fiega’s insistence she relented and when she received the news she was surprised.

“I could not believe it. I cried, I hugged them, “said the excited woman, who also confessed that she felt doubly lucky because she survived Covid-19 in January.

“Who does that? They are amazing people. I am more than blessed, ”said the new millionaire.

The store will get a $ 10,000 bonus from the state lottery commission for selling the winning ticket, but Fiega said it would reward the family an additional prize and that the rest of the money will be saved for retirement.

With information from Telemundo

