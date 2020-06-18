Chase, 19, was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma for the first time in 2014

DNA 40 –

United States.- A 19-year-old man married his high school girlfriend after she was diagnosed with terminal cancer and told that she had three to five months to live.

Is about Chase smith, 19, who was first diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma in 2014, which resurfaced in March of this year and led to the terminal diagnosis.

It was then that he decided to marry his girlfriend Sadie mills, 18, in a small ceremony in Indiana Hosted by the couple’s older sisters, a local florist, event company, jewelry store, and clothing store donated their services for the wedding in which physical distance was kept.

Mills plans to dive next year at the University of Indiana, while traveling from home in order to be with Smith and enjoy the time they have left.