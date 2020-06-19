The Apple company assured that it will carry out an investigation to clarify what happened and compensate the user in the event that quality problems are found in the product.

By: Web Writing

Zhengzhou .- A young man exploited his Airpods of Manzana while making a video call.

The events occurred in the city China from Zhengzhou on May 19.

23-year-old Zheng Tang felt severe pain on the right side of his face and ears and swelling after finishing his 10-minute call.

Zheng was admitted to the First Affiliated Hospital of Zhenzhou University, where he was diagnosed with « lacerations to the skin of the right external ear canal. »

The young man received an anti-inflammatory treatment for two days and his condition improved, but he still had pain and could not hear well. Zheng underwent other tests and doctors found a pool of blood in his middle ear.

For its part, the company Manzana He assured that he will carry out an investigation to clarify what happened and compensate the user in the event that quality problems are found in the product.

Zheng said he bought the AirPods in a shop Manzana from the Wanda chain for 1,276 yuan (about $ 180).